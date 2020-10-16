CBSE Previous Year Papers for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Preparation

CBSE question papers of previous years CBSE board exams of Class 12th (Science, Commerce, Arts) are available here. With this article, you can access PDFs for CBSE's previous years' questions papers. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CBSE Class 12th board exams, usually in February, March & April, every year. We have collected previous year questions papers conducted by CBSE so that students can easily learn about the paper pattern followed in the CBSE board exams' question papers. With CBSE's previous year papers, students also get an idea about the difficulty level of the problems asked in the CBSE 12th board exams. CBSE's previous years' papers are very useful for the students who are going to write upcoming CBSE 12th board exams.

The paper pattern of CBSE 12th board exams has been changed from time to time, but, no considerable change is observed in the course content taught in CBSE Class 12. So, problems asked in the CBSE's previous years’ exam papers preserve their importance for the upcoming CBSE 12th board exams as well. Hence, students should practice from previous years' question papers to get an idea about important topics & questions. Also, problems are often repeated in CBSE board exams either directly or indirectly. Therefore, CBSE's Previous years' board exam papers are always viewed as a sure-shot way of covering a major part of the syllabus quickly. Solving the CBSE's previous year question papers also aids to track the preparation level for the upcoming CBSE's board exams. It also helps to identify one’s weak areas which can be enhanced with hard work. So, students are advised to solve most of the previous years’ CBSE 12th question papers to perform well in the CBSE's board exams