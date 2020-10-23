Students Can Download CBSE 10th & 12th Digital Certificates Without Aadhar Number With The Board's Facial Recognition System

CBSE: A good news for students who want to download CBSE 10th & 12th Marksheet & Certificates online but don’t have Aadhaar Card yet. CBSE’s new facial recognition system will allow students to download documents on platforms like Parinam Manjusha & DigiLocker.

As per CBSE officials, CBSE's Facial Recognition System will allow the students to download their 10th & 12th CBSE Marksheet & other certificates online. It will capture the live image of the student and will match with the photograph available on the student's admit card, already stored in the database. After successful authentication, it will let students download their certificates.

From the past five years, credentials have been sent to the students on their registered mobile number. Although, students also have the option to access certificates via Digilocker through Aadhar details. But for foreign students, accessing documents without Aadhaar was still an issue. Now with the state-of-art Face Matching Technology, such students will get another convenient option to access certificates.

Students can access CBSE's Marksheet & Certificates via Parinam Manjusha & DigiLocker. Currently, data of CBSE Result from 2020 to 2004 are available in the CBSE's repository. With the help of Digi Locker, students can access digital copies of documents like CBSE Mark Sheet, Migration Certificate etc., from the day of the declaration of CBSE Result.

