CBSE: Will CBSE reduce more syllabus for 2021 board exams? This question is being asked frequently by many CBSE 10th & 12th students who are going to appear for CBSE board exams 2021. In this article, we are going to provide all updates about reduced CBSE Syllabus & what are some of the latest CBSE news & updates.

The board has already reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%:

Like every year, the board has released CBSE Syllabus for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th for the academic year 2020-21 in April but due to COVID-19 pandemic & lockdown the academic session was hampered so CBSE has decided to reduce the syllabus and released revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. The revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was released on 7th July 2020. Tee board has deleted many topics and you can access details of all the deleted topics from the links given below

No Decision To Reduce CBSE Syllabus By 50% Yet:

The board's media in-charge Rama Sharma told the media houses that no decision about reducing CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 50% has been taken yet. However, CBSE is seeking views from CBSE Schools regarding the same. So, once any decision will be made, we will provide all the updates.

