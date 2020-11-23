CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Important Changes in Paper Pattern & Updates

CBSE: Wait for CBSE board exam date sheet 2021 can be over anytime soon. In the meantime, the board has released CBSE Sample Papers 2021 (based on 30% reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21), with which students can easily understand the new exam pattern of the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. After the analysis of the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2021, we have observed some changes and it is necessary that every student must observe these important changes. Students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 are also advised to thoroughly analyse the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2021 and CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 to understand all the changes in the new exam pattern of CBSE board exams 2021.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Important Changes in Paper Pattern

Here are the five important changes in the exam pattern of CBSE board exam 2021.

# Multiple choice questions in CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper 2021

If we check the latest syllabus and exam pattern of Class 12 English question paper then you will find that about fifty percent of questions are multiple-choice questions. If you are wondering about the difficulty level of the questions and other important details then you must check the latest sample papers of English subject from the link given below.

# Assertion & Reason Based Questions & No MCQs in CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2021

After going through the latest sample paper of Class 12 Biology, we learned that Assertion & Reason based questions are present and multiple choice questions have been eliminated. So there is a high probability that MCQs might not be asked in CBSE 12th Biology Question Paper 2021. You can check the new pattern of CBSE Class 12 Biology question paper with the help of the latest CBSE Sample Paper.

# Assertion & Reason and Case-Study Based Questions in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021

In CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021, students will find Assertion & Reason and Case-Study based questions in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021. To understand the difficulty level and pattern of these questions, check latest CBSE 12th Physics SAmple Paper from the link given below

# Case-Study Based Questions in CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2021

Students will find case-study based questions in CBSE Class 12 Maths paper. For more details, download CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021.

# Assertion & Reason Based Questions and MCQs in CBSE Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2021

Around 20 multiple choice questions and Assertion & Reason based questions are expected in CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper 2021. For more details, download CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2021

Similarly you can also check changes in exam pattern of CBSE Class 10th question paper from the link given below

CBSE Board Exam 2021: New Updates