CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2021 With CBSE Class 12th English Sample Paper

CBSE 2021: Check CBSE 12th English Core Marking Scheme 2021 along with CBSE 12th English Core Sample Paper 2021. CBSE Class 12 Students preparing for upcoming CBSE 12th English Core board exam 2021 are advised to thoroughly study these resources to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE 12th English Board board exam 2021.

Also Check: CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates

CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2021:

Marking Scheme (2020-21): Class 12 English – Core

Time allowed: 3 Hrs., Maximum Marks: 80

Section A (40 marks)

Reading (20 marks)

Attempt 10 of 11 (1x 10 marks)

1. Discursive passage [Competencies- comprehension, interpretation, inference, vocabulary]

i. b) make the process sound simple.

ii. a) “He switched on the radio to listen to the news while having dinner.

iii. c) 4,1,5,3,2

iv. b) clumsy

v a. a) image 1

(for visually impaired candidates)—

v b. (a) 50% water:50% rice

vi. d) She enquired about it in.

vii. c) presumptuous.

viii. b) The speaker may not have much of stage presence, but you've got to admit she's got chutzpah.

ix. d) Smelling the delicious aroma of cooked rice

x. a) almost perfect to taste.

xi. c) 3 and 6.

2. Attempt 10 of 11 (1x 10 marks)

Case based factual passage. [Competencies- comprehension, interpretation, inference]

i. d) easy availability of internet

ii. c)2 & 3

iii. d) incredible

iv. c) Option (3).

v. b) plagiarism.

vi. b) 2 and 4

vii. a) Never using the internet for work and leisure

viii. a) indignant

ix. c) More than 50% stated enjoying both versions of books for leisure reading.

x. b) Option (2)

xi. a) 1, 3, 4, 2

(for visually impaired candidates)

i. d) easy availability of internet

ii. c)2 & 3

iii. d) incredible

iv. c) Under 5% study without computers, but all reported usage for work at least once.

v. b) plagiarism.

vi. (c) 1 and 4

vii. b) Weekly usage is more popular than monthly usage.

viii. d) The nature of an organization, industry etc. and the way it appears to people

ix. c) More than 50% stated enjoying both versions of books for leisure reading.

x. b) The book download option was a close second to the bookmarking, highlighting, and note taking ability reason.

xi. a) 1, 3, 4, 2

For better understanding, download the CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2021 along with the CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2021 from the following links.

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2021 PDF

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2021 PDF