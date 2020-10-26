CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2021 Released (With CBSE Marking Scheme & Answers)

CBSE: Download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2021. The CBSE Sample Paper provided here is based on the revised CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21. Students preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board exam are advised to download the resources provided here and analyse them to understand the latest exam pattern. Students are also advised to check the deleted portion of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus from the link given below.

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2020-21!

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2021:

MM – 80, TIME: 3 HOURS

General instructions:

1 This question paper contains 34 questions.

2. Marks are indicated against each question.

3. Answer should be brief and to the point.

4. Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks may be from 50 to 75 worlds.

5. Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks may be about 150 worlds.

6. Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks may be about 200 worlds.

7. Attempt all parts of the questions together.

1. ------------------------- is the process of dividing work into manageable activities and then

grouping the activities which are similar in nature.

A. Coordination

B. Departmentalisation

C. Organisation Structure

D. Delegation of authority

2. Even Though the political conditions vary from country to country, they impact the

sentiment of an investor in the business, if the instability of the political conditions cause

uncertainty and make it difficult for him to predict the future. Which feature of the

Business environment is being highlighted in the above statement?

A. Specific and general forces

B. Dynamic nature

C. Relativity

D. All the above.

3. “Any one can be called a manager irrespective of the educational qualification possessed.”

Identify the characteristic of the profession that Management does not fulfil in the

statement being discussed above.

A. Ethical code of Conduct

B. Professional Association

C. Restricted Entry

D. Service Motive

4. “Even after opening up of the Indian economy in 1991 foreign companies found it

extremely difficult to cut through the bureaucratic red tape to get permits for doing

business in India, which created a negative impact on business.”

Identify the dimension of the business environment which led to creation of the negative

impact on business.

A. Social Environment

B. Technological

C. Political Environment

D. Legal Environment

5. Name the process of working with and through others to effectively achieve

organisational objectives by efficiently using limited resources in a changing

environment.

A. Management

B. Planning

C. Organising

D. Controlling.

6. “The increase in the demand for many Ayurvedic medicines, Health products and

services in the past few months, is related to the need for building immunity and an

increased awareness for health care due to the spread of Coronavirus.” Identify the

feature of business environment being described above.

A. Specific and general forces

B. Interrelatedness

C. Relativity

D. None of the above

7. Which of the following is not an element of social environment?

A. Birth and Death rate

B. Constitution of the country

C. Population Shifts

D. Life expectancy

