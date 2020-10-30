CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2021 (with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2021 for upcoming CBSE board exam 2021 preparation. CBSE has recently released Sample Paper for Computer Science & other subjects. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021 are advised to download & study these resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2021:

Maximum Marks: 70, Time Allowed: 3 hours

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains two parts A and B. Each part is compulsory.

2. Both Part A and Part B have choices.

3. Part-A has 2 sections:

a. Section – I is short answer questions, to be answered in one word or one line.

b. Section – II has two case studies questions. Each case study has 4 case-based sub- parts. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of the 5 subparts.

4. Part - B is Descriptive Paper.

5. Part- B has three sections

a. Section-I is short answer questions of 2 marks each in which two question have internal options.

b. Section-II is long answer questions of 3 marks each in which two questions have internal options.

c. Section-III is very long answer questions of 5 marks each in which one question has internal option.

6. All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only

Part-A

Select the most appropriate option out of the options given for each question. Attempt any 15 questions from question no 1 to 21.

1. Find the invalid identifier from the following

a) MyName

b) True

c) 2ndName

d) My_Name

2. Given the lists L=[1,3,6,82,5,7,11,92] , write the output of print(L[2:5])

3. Write the full form of CSV.

4. Identify the valid arithmetic operator in Python from the following.

a) ?

b) <

c) **

d) and 1

5. Suppose a tuple T is declared as T = (10, 12, 43, 39), which of the following is incorrect?

a) print(T[1])

b) T[2] = -29

c) print(max(T))

d) print(len(T))

6. Write a statement in Python to declare a dictionary whose keys are 1, 2, 3 and values are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

7. A tuple is declared as

T = (2,5,6,9,8)

What will be the value of sum(T)?

8. Name the built-in mathematical function / method that is used to return an absolute value of a number.

9. Name the protocol that is used to send emails.

10. Your friend Ranjana complains that somebody has created a fake profile on Facebook and defaming her character with abusive comments and pictures. Identify the type of cybercrime for these situations.

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Sample Paper 2021 PDF

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Marking Scheme 2021 PDF