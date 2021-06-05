CBSE Objective Criteria 2021 For Assessment Of Class 12 To Be Announced Soon - Check Updates

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce Objective Criteria for the assessment of class 12, very soon. To Publish CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 within the time frame the board has recently constituted a thirteen members committee to frame the objective criteria for assessment of Class 12 students. CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 has been cancelled due to the pandemic. As per the latest updates, the committee will submit the report very soon (within 10 days).

⇒CBSE 12th Result 2021 Will Be Based On The Objective Criteria & In A Time-Bound Manner

⇒CBSE 10th Board Exam 2021 Cancelled: On What Basis CBSE Will Give Marks - Explained!

Following footprints of the elite board (CBSE), ISC & many other state boards have also cancelled Class 12 board exams 2021 and they will also announce the objective criteria, very soon. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also cancelled the Class 12 exams & will announce the objective criteria for evaluation soon.

Students Unsatisfied With Their CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Will Get Chance To Write Exam:

Like CBSE Class 10th, CBSE Class 12 students who are not satisfied with their result will be given a chance to write board exams. These exams will be conducted when the situation improves.

Internal Assessment & Pre-Board Exams Likely To Get Weightage:

Assessment plan for CBSE Class 12 students is likely to be similar to the assessment plan of CBSE Class 10. Maximum weightage might be given to the pre-board and internal assessment. Details will be provided by the board very soon. Students preparing for school exam and other competitive exams can also take help of other important resources provided by jagranjosh.com