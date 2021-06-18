CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Evaluation Formula and Frequently Asked Questions with Answers

CBSE has released the Class 12 evaluation criteria for Class 12 Result 2021 today. The board will use the marks obtained in 10th, 11th and 12th in the ratio 30:30:40 for the preparation of CBSE 12th Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the Class 12th evaluation criteria according to which the CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 will be prepared. The Board has produced the evaluation criteria finalized by a special committee in the Supreme Court today.

As per the CBSE Class 12th Evaluation Criteria, CBSE will consider the students' performance in the past three years for calculating their final marks for preparing the CBSE Class 12th Result 2021.

The final evaluation criterion will be as follows:

1. Class 10 Component (30%) will be based on the best 3 performing subjects in Board Exam 2019.

2. Class 11 component (30%) will be based on Annual Exam 2020.

3. Cass 12 component (40%) will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams 2021.

Thus, about 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-boards and 60% weightage will be given to the students' performance in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams. This will be followed for the marks in theory section while for practicals the marks will be submitted by schools.

The marks of Practical/Internal Assessment, etc., of class 12th will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

COMPUTATION OF THEORY MARKS

1. Class XII Theory Marks:

The computation of theory marks for class XII will be based on performance in one or more Unit Test(s)/Mid-Term/Pre-Board(s) theory examinations. The result committee of the school may decide whether the weightage is to be given to each exam based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment or only one of them to be considered for final marks submission. For example, if the committee may be of the view that only the Pre-Board exams may be taken into consideration, then a full weightage can be given to that component.

2. Class XI Theory Marks

Computation of class XI theory marks shall be on the basis of year-end final theory exam in respective subjects.

3. Class X Theory Marks

Computation of class X theory marks shall be based on average theory marks obtained by the student(s) in the best three performing subjects out of the five main subjects. This average will be uniformly awarded to all the class XII subjects based on theory weightage.

Some general FAQ's regarding the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 are:

# What if a student is not satisfied with the final marks?

Students who are not satisfied with the assessment, done based on the policy will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final.

# How the result will be prepared for private candidates or those having compartment?

For Private, Patrachar and 2nd chance Compartment candidates, etc., examination will be conducted by the Board as and when the conditions become conducive for conduct of such examinations. The details will be notified in due course.

# How exceptions will be considered in new evaluation policy?

If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria - now spread across three years of study - they will be placed in the "essential repeat" or "compartment" category. Such students will be required to re-appear when the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will be conducted.

