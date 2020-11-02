CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021 : Download PDF Now

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021 is available here along with the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021. Answers to all the questions of the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021 are explained with the help of CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021. With the help of CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme, students can easily understand the right way of writing answers in the exam. Students should study, CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021 and CBSE Class 12th Maths Sample Paper 2021, simultaneously, for in-depth understanding.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme 2021:

Q. Check whether the function 𝑓: 𝑅 → 𝑅 defined as 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥3 is one-one or not.

A. Let 𝑓(𝑥1) = 𝑓(𝑥2) for 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑥1, 𝑥2 ∈ 𝑅

⇒ (𝑥1)3 = (𝑥2)3

⇒ 𝑥1 = 𝑥2,Hence 𝑓(𝑥) is one − one [1]

OR

Q. How many reflexive relations are possible in a set A whose 𝑛(𝐴) = 3.

A. 26 reflexive relations [1]

Q. A relation R in 𝑆 = {1,2,3} is defined as 𝑅 = {(1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 3)}. Which element(s) of relation R be removed to make R an equivalence relation?

A. (1,2) [1]

Q. A relation R in the set of real numbers R defined as 𝑅 = {(𝑎, 𝑏): √𝑎 = 𝑏} is a function or not. Justify

A.Since √𝑎 is not defined for 𝑎 ∈ (−∞, 0)

∴ √𝑎 = 𝑏 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑎 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛.

OR

Q. An equivalence relation R in A divides it into equivalence classes 𝐴1,𝐴2, 𝐴3. What is the value of 𝐴1 ∪ 𝐴2 ∪ 𝐴3 and 𝐴1 ∩ 𝐴2 ∩ 𝐴3.

A. 𝐴1 ∪ 𝐴2 ∪ 𝐴3 = 𝐴 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐴1 ∩ 𝐴2 ∩ 𝐴3 = Φ

Q. If A and B are matrices of order 3 × 𝑛 and 𝑚 × 5 respectively, then find the order of matrix 5A – 3B, given that it is defined.

A. 3x5.

.

.

.

.

.

