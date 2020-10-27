CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper for Informatics Practices Board Exam 2021 (With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme)

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the new CBSE Sample Paper for 12th Informatics Practices board exam 2021 (based on reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21) along with the CBSE Class 12th Informatics Practices Marking Scheme 2021. Students having Informatics Practices as one of their subjects should check this sample paper to understand the new exam pattern of CBSE 12th Informatics Practices board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12th Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2021

Max Marks: 70, Time: 3 hrs

General Instructions:

1. This question paper contains two parts A and B. Each part is compulsory.

2. Both Part A and Part B have choices.

3. Part-A has 2 sections:

a. Section – I is short answer questions, to be answered in one word or one line.

b. Section – II has two case studies questions. Each case study has 4 case-based sub- parts. An examinee is to attempt any 4 out of the 5 subparts.

4. Part - B is Descriptive Paper.

5. Part- B has three sections

a. Section-I is short answer questions of 2 marks each in which two questions have internal options.

b. Section-II is long answer questions of 3 marks each in which two questions have internal options.

c. Section-III is very long answer questions of 5 marks each in which one question has question has internal option.

Part - A

Section - I

Attempt any 15 questions from questions 1 to 21

1. State whether True or False :

i. A copyright is automatically granted to authors or creators of content.

ii. In FOSS source code is usually hidden from the users.

2. Fill in the blanks :

The command used to give a heading to a graph is

a. plt.show()

b. plt.plot()

c. plt.xlabel()

d. plt.title()

3. Write the output of the following SQL command.

select round(49.88);

a. 49.88

b. 49.8

c. 49.0

d. 50

4. Given a Pandas series called Sequences, the command which will display the first 4 rows is………...

a. print(Sequences.head(4))

b. print(Sequences.Head(4))

c. print(Sequences.heads(4)

d. print(Sequences.Heads(4))

5. Given the following Series S1 and S2:

S1 S2

A 10 A 80

B 40 B 20

C 34 C 74

D 60 D 90

Write the command to find the sum of series S1 and S2

6. Using Python Matplotlib ______ can be used to count how many values fall into each interval

a. line plot

b. bar graph

c. histogram

7. To prevent unauthorized access to and / or from the network, a system known as ……..., can be implemented by hardware and / or software.

8. In a DataFrame, Axis= 1 represents the ……….. elements.

9. Which of the following is not a network topology:

Star, Mesh , Tree, Bug , Bus

10. For web pages where the information is changed frequently, for example, stock prices, weather information which out of the following options would you advise ?

a) Static web page

b) Dynamic web page

Justify your answer.

