CBSE Class 12th Geography Sample Paper 2021 Released: Download Now

CBSE Sample Paper for 12th Geography board exam 2021 is available here for download along with CBSE 12th Geography Marking Scheme. Based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21, this CBSE 12th Geography Sample Paper is one of the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2021.

Also Check: Deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: (Geography & Other Subjects)

CBSE Class 12th Geography Sample Paper 2021:

Time: 3 hours, Max. Marks 70

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS-

i. Question paper is divided into 3 Sections – A, B and C.

ii. Section A, question numbers 1 to15 are Objective type Multiple choice questions carrying 1 mark each. Attempt any 14 questions. Write the correct answer only in your answer sheets.

iii. In Section B, Question numbers 16 and 17 are Short Source Based and Graph Based questions respectively carrying 3 marks each. Answer any three questions out of 4. Each of these sub-questions carry 1 mark .

iv. In Section C, Question numbers 18 to 22 are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 60-80 words.

v. In Section C, Question numbers 23 to 27 are long answer questions carrying 5 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 120-150 words.

vi. Question numbers 28 and 29 are related to location and labeling and Identification of geographical features on maps respectively, carrying 5 marks each.

vii. Outline map of India and World provided to you must be attached with your answer book. viii. Use of template or stencils for drawing outline maps is allowed.

SECTION A (OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS)

ATTEMPT ANY 14 QUESTIONS

Q1. Fill in the blanks- 1. ___________ and ______ densities should be found out, in order to get a better insight into the human-land ratio.

Q2. Arrange the following approaches in a sequence order according to their development

1. Spatial organization

2. Regional approach

3. Areal differentiation

4. Humanistic approach

(a) 1 4 2 3

(b) 4 1 3 2

(c) 2 3 1 4

(d) 3 2 4 1

Q3. Panna, Para, Palli, Nagla and Dhani are examples of Which of the following settlements?

a) Clustered Settlements

b) Semi-Clustered Settlements

c) Dispersed Settlements

d) Hamleted Settlements

Q4. Examine which of the following problems are generally confronted by the villages of South Asia.

a) Lack of facilities due to high density

b) Political instability

c) Occurrence of floods and droughts

d) Fear of wild animals

Q5. which of the following programs sponsored by central government aims at enabling the rural population to conserve water for drinking, irrigation, fisheries and afforestation?

a) Arvary Pani Sansad

b) Haryali

c) Neeru-Meeru

d) Narmada bachao

Q6. Population of India according to their Occupation can be categorized into:

a) Main workers, Marginal workers, Non workers

b) Marginal workers, Household industrial workers, Non workers

c) Non workers, agricultural labourers, Marginal workers

d) Cultivators, Main workers, Marginal workers

Q7. Fill in the blank- The concept of Human Development was developed by

Q8. Which of the following best describes development?

a) An increase in size

b) A constant in size

c) A positive change in quality

d) A simple change in quality

Q9. Which one of the following is not a plantation crop?

a) Coffee

b) Sugarcane

c) Rubber

d) Wheat

.

.

.

.

.

.

For all the question & answers, download the CBSE Class 12th Geography Sample Paper 2021 & CBSE Class 12th Geography Marking Scheme 2021 from the links given below.

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12th Geography Sample Paper 2021 PDF

⇒ Download CBSE Class 12th Geography Marking Scheme 2021 PDF