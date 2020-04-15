Study at Home
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Check CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Here you will also get links to access other important articles for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020 preparation. 

Apr 15, 2020 18:11 IST
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21
Check CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Chemistry is given at the end of this article. Here you will also get links to access other important articles for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020 preparation.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

Time : 3 Hours, 70 Marks 

Unit No.

Title

No. of Periods

Marks

Unit I

Solid State

10

 

 

 

23

Unit II

Solutions

10

Unit III

Electrochemistry

12

Unit IV

Chemical Kinetics

10

Unit V

Surface Chemistry

08

Unit VI

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

08

 

 

19

Unit VII

p -Block Elements

12

Unit VIII

d -and f -Block Elements

12

Unit IX

Coordination Compounds

12

Unit X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

10

 

 

 

 

 

28

Unit XI

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

10

Unit XII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

10

Unit XIII

Amines

10

Unit XIV

Biomolecules

12

Unit XV

Polymers

08

Unit XVI

Chemistry in Everyday Life

06

 

Total

160

70

 Class 12 Chemistry NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions: All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry: Download Free Solutions of All Chapters

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes (Based on NCERT Textbook): All Chapters

Unit I:   Solid State                                                                                                                                             

Classification of solids based on different binding forces: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea). Unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects, electrical and magnetic properties. Band   theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators and n and p type semiconductors.

Unit II: Solutions                                                                                                                                                  

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation  of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor.

Unit III: Electrochemistry  

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions,   specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion.

Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics  

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions), concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation.

Unit V: Surface Chemistry 

Adsorption - physisorption and chemisorption, factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids, catalysis: homogenous and heterogenous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts; enzyme catalysis, colloidal state:  distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspension; lyophilic, lyophobic, multi-molecular and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation, emulsion - types of emulsions.

Unit VI: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Principles and methods of extraction - concentration, oxidation, reduction - electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principles of extraction of aluminium, copper, zinc and iron.

 Unit VII:p-Block Elements 

Group -15 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; Nitrogen preparation properties and uses; compounds of Nitrogen: preparation and properties of Ammonia and Nitric Acid, Oxides of Nitrogen (Structure only);  Phosphorus - allotropic forms, compounds of Phosphorus: Preparation and properties of Phosphine, Halides and Oxoacids (elementary idea only).

Group 16 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses, classification of Oxides, Ozone, Sulphur -allotropic forms; compounds of Sulphur: preparation properties and uses of Sulphur-dioxide, Sulphuric Acid: industrial process of manufacture, properties and uses; Oxoacids of Sulphur (Structures only).

Group 17 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens, Preparation, properties and uses of Chlorine and Hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds, Oxoacids of halogens (structures only).

Group 18 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit VIII: d and f Block Elements 

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation, preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4.

Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids.

Unit IX: Coordination Compounds    

Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT; structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

 Unit X:  Haloalkanes and Haloarenes.

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only).

Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.

 

Unit XI: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers  

Alcohols:  Nomenclature, methods of  preparation, physical and chemical  properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit XII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Unit XIII: Amines

Amines:  Nomenclature,  classification,  structure, methods  of preparation, physical  and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Unit XIV: Biomolecules  

Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccahrides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen); Importance of carbohydrates.

Proteins -Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

Vitamins - Classification and functions.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.

 

Unit XV: Polymers  

Classification - natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization, some important polymers: natural and synthetic like polythene, nylon polyesters, bakelite, rubber. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers.

 

Unit XVI: Chemistry in Everyday life 

Chemicals in medicines - analgesics, tranquilizers antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.

Chemicals in food - preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary idea of antioxidants.

Cleansing agents- soaps and detergents, cleansing action.

 

 PRACTICALS

 

Evaluation Scheme for Examination

Marks

Volumetric Analysis

08

Salt Analysis

08

Content Based Experiment

06

Project Work

04

Class record and viva

04

Total

30

 For complete details of list of practicals, experiments & activities, download PDF of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21.

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

