CBSE Class 9 Date Sheet 2021: Time Table for CBSE Class 9 & Important Resources

CBSE Class 9 Date Sheet 2021, CBSE Class 9 Time Table 2021: Get updates about CBSE 2021 Class 9 exam dates. Educators & students seeking CBSE Class 9 Date Sheet 2021 will get a general idea about Class 9 exam dates of various CBSE schools (Delhi & outside Delhi).

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) releases exam dates for 12th & 10th, every year. For the rest of the classes, every CBSE School can plan their exam schedule (following new CBSE guidelines) as per their preference.

Many CBSE Schools like DPS (Delhi Public School) have already announced exam dates for CBSE Class 9 Exams 2021. They are conducting annual exams from mid of February. One should note that every CBSE school follows its own schedule. For complete details of any specific CBSE school, one can visit their official website or can contact over the phone. This is the best way to access accurate information about the dates of CBSE Class 9 Annual Exams 2021.

CBSE Class 9 Date Sheet 2021, CBSE Class 9 Time Table 2021:

Complete details about CBSE Class 9 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Class 9 Time Table 2021 of major CBSE Schools (like DPS, KVS, NVS) will be available here shortly .

To help CBSE Class 9 students, jagranjosh.com has provided essential resources for the preparation of the annual exams (free of cost). Students can get solved papers, NCERT Exemplar solutions, NCERT solutions, chapter notes & other similar resources from the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com.

