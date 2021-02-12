CBSE 2021 Class 9 & Class 11 Exam Updates & Details Related To New CBSE Academic Session: Check Official Notification

CBSE 2021 Class 9 & Class 11 Exam Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released official notifications on the official website with CBSE Class 9 & 11 examination updates. According to the official notification, CBSE Schools are advised to address learning gaps, CBSE Practical and to conduct annual examination strictly following COVID safety protocols. Here we have mentioned some important points from the official notifications. You can download these notifications from the links given at the end of this article.

Official Updates By CBSE:

The Board has decided to reschedule the Board Examinations 2021 to

May-June, because of the unprecedented situation arising due to COVID-19 Pandemic. As a result, many CBSE Schools have been asking directions from CBSE regarding annual exams for Classes 9 & 11 & about the commencement of new CBSE Academic Session 2021-2022. Accordingly, CBSE Schools have been advised the following points:

⇨CBSE has published the Date Sheet for 10th & 12th and provided ample time for preparation to the students for CBSE board exams 2021.

⇨ CBSE Schools have opened in many states & with the improvement of COVID-19 Pandemic situation, it is expected that CBSE schools will also be opened in other States/UTs.

⇨CBSE Schools should be fully prepared to welcome the students for face to face regular classes. This will help students to attend schools for completing their practicals & to make preparation for annual exams. They can practice their writing skills & resolve doubts. Teachers should focus on each student & assess the learning gaps, and try to address these.

⇨ For classes 9 & 11 also, CBSE Schools should take measures to identify & remedy the learning gaps & hereafter, conduct annual exams by strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols as per examination Bye-Laws. This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in the new CBSE academic session, at the beginning of classes, by having a bridge course specially designed to address learning gaps.

⇨ While holding examinations or classes, COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed strictly.

⇨ It would be appropriate to start the CBSE academic session 2021-2022 from April 2021 to the extent feasible subject to the instructions of the State Government.

All schools are requested to follow the above suggestions to make the next session more streamlined and ensure that learning gaps, if any, are addressed.

