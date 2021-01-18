CBSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2021: Time Table for CBSE Class 11 & Important Resources

CBSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2021, CBSE Class 11 Time Table 2021: Important updates about CBSE 2021 Class 11 exam dates are available here. People seeking CBSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2021 get a general idea about Class 11 exam dates of various CBSE Schools (Delhi & outside Delhi).

Also check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21: Revised & Reduced By 30%

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) releases exam dates for 10th & 12th. For the rest of the classes, CBSE Schools can plan their own exam schedule (following CBSE guidelines) as per their convenience.

Some of CBSE Schools like DPS (Delhi Public School) have announced exam dates for CBSE Class 11 exams 2021. They are conducting annual exams from February onwards.

Kindly note, every school has their schedule. For complete details of any specific school, you can visit their official website or you can contact over the phone. This is the best way to access accurate information about exam dates of CBSE Class 11 annual exams 2021.

CBSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2021, CBSE Class 11 Time Table 2021:

Complete details about CBSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Class 11 Time Table 2021 of important CBSE Schools (like DPS, KVS, NVS) will be available here soon .

