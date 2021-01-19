CBSE 2021-22: After Maths Now English & Sanskrit Will Have 2 Versions; Improvement Exams Being Considered Under NEP 2020 Implementation

CBSE 2021-22: From CBSE Academic Session 2021-22, English & Sanskrit will also have two versions similar to the Maths subject. The board will also enhance CBSE Improvement Exams, under the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). Several media houses reported that it is done to reduce stress among students.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Release Date, Time & New Updates!

According to the most recent report, most of the features of NEP will be covered under the NCF (National Curriculum Framework) & scheme sponsored by the central government. Implementation of NCF has been started and will be further extended from the academic session 2020-21.

The reports further suggest that CBSE has introduced competency-based in CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 and the number of such questions will increase by 10% every year.

Recently Union Education Minister interacted with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and addressed concerns related to upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. Students also raised concerns on confusion over reduced syllabus.

Students who have not checked the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 can check from the link given below where Jagran Josh has provided subject-wise reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th.

CBSE Syllabus: 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!

Link to access deleted topics or chapters from CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 is given below. From this article, students can check which chapters or topics have been deleted.

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates!

Questions from these chapters or topics will not be asked in CBSE 2021 Board Exams.

The board has also released CBSE Sample Paper 2021 (based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21). These CBSE Sample Papers are free of cost and with these sample papers, students will get an idea about the new exam pattern and level of the questions which can be asked in the upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021. You can access CBSE Sample Papers & CBSE Marking Scheme for 10th & 12th from the following link

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs