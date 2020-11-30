CBSE Practical Date Sheet 2021: Check Updates!

Body:

CBSE 2021: As per the latest CBSE updates, exam dates for CBSE Practicals Exams 2021 are not announced yet, but several media reports suggest that CBSE Practical Exams 2021 might start from January & CBSE Board Exam 2021 from March. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce official exam dates of CBSE Practical Exam 2021 & CBSE Board Exam 2021. Most of the stakeholders are expecting that CBSE will take a concrete decision soon, this week. Speculations are being made that CBSE Practical Exams 2021 for might be conducted by most of the CBSE Schools in January.

On 3rd December 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address queries of students who are going to appear for CBSE Board Exams 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 and state board exams. Stakeholders who have any doubts and suggestions can post their question on Twitter with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. This is a good opportunity for students and other stakeholders. Anyone with suggestions and concerns can now write to Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and he might discuss the issue on the scheduled date and time.

Students preparing for CBSE Board Exams 2021 are also advised to check the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021. These resources have been recently released by the board and based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Most of the teachers and educators consider CBSE Sample Paper as one of the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021.

Students preparing for competitive exams like NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021 and other competitive exams can also check important resources at JagranJosh.Com for the preparation of these exams. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles.

