CBSE Board Exam 2021: No Online Exam, Board Still Consulting With Stakeholders Regarding Exam Dates, Alternatives To Practical Exams To Be Explored If Students Unable To Do Practicals In Classes

CBSE: As per a new official update from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), no decision has been taken yet regarding exam dates of exam date sheet of CBSE board exams 2021. CBSE official on 2nd December confirmed that the is still consulting with the stakeholders.

No Online Exams:

As per the official CBSE update, CBSE board exams 2021 will be conducted in written mode only and by following mandatory COVID-19 protocols. There have been many rumours on various social media platforms that CBSE board exams 2021 might be conducted online. CBSE has confirmed that no such option is under consideration.

Alternatives To CBSE Practicals Exams Will Be Explored If Students Unable To Do Practicals

The board has also pointed out that alternatives to CBSE Practical Exams have to be explored if students are unable to practicals in classes.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of the CBSE Schools are conducting online classes. Most of the CBSE Schools are calling students for practical classes but some CBSE Schools are still struggling.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Address Queries Of Students

As per the new updates, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address queries of students on Twitter (on 10th December 2020). Students preparing for board exams for competitive exams can post their queries with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter.

Latest Tweet From Twitter Handle of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’:

Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to #onlineeducation, adapting to #newnormal.

Happy to share that I am going live on Dec 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/E9bigQQRaL — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 2, 2020

