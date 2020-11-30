CBSE Board Exams 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Address Queries Of Students

Nov 30, 2020 19:09 IST
CBSE 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through his Twitter handle announced that he will address the queries regarding various board exams and competitive exams. Students, parents & stakeholders are encouraged to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter. According to a post on his Twitter handle, he will address all the queries on 3rd December 2020.

Tweet From Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s Twitter Handle:

