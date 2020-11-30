CBSE Board Exams 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Address Queries Of Students

CBSE 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through his Twitter handle announced that he will address the queries regarding various board exams and competitive exams. Students, parents & stakeholders are encouraged to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter. According to a post on his Twitter handle, he will address all the queries on 3rd December 2020.

Also Check:

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates!

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Board Exams

New CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!

Tweet From Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s Twitter Handle:

Dear students, I understand that 2020 hasn't been the best year for you & you have been worried about your future. I will be meeting you live on Dec 3 to discuss the upcoming competitive & board #exams.

Share your concerns/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/dl0bjq910F — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 27, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the ongoing academic session 2020-21 has been hampered. CBSE and other state boards have already reduced their syllabi but many schools are struggling to finish the complete syllabus within time and this is a big concern especially for the students who are going to appear for 2021 board exams. Students preparing for competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET etc are also worried as they are also struggling to finish the syllabus on time. No deduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 has been announced yet. However, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has made an important announcement regarding the syllabus of competitive exams. Important Tweet From Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’