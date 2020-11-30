CBSE Board Exams 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Address Queries Of Students

CBSE 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through his Twitter handle announced that he will address the queries regarding various board exams and competitive exams. Students, parents & stakeholders are encouraged to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter. According to a post on his Twitter handle, he will address all the queries on 3rd December 2020.
Also Check:
CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates!
CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Board Exams
New CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!
Tweet From Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s Twitter Handle:
Dear students, I understand that 2020 hasn't been the best year for you & you have been worried about your future. I will be meeting you live on Dec 3 to discuss the upcoming competitive & board #exams.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 27, 2020
Share your concerns/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/dl0bjq910F
Due to COVID-19, the ongoing academic session 2020-21 has been hampered. CBSE and other state boards have already reduced their syllabi but many schools are struggling to finish the complete syllabus within time and this is a big concern especially for the students who are going to appear for 2021 board exams.
Students preparing for competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET etc are also worried as they are also struggling to finish the syllabus on time. No deduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 has been announced yet. However, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has made an important announcement regarding the syllabus of competitive exams.
Important Tweet From Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
It was also decided that @DG_NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 26, 2020
CBSE has recently released new papers for students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021. Students of CBSE 10th & 12th preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 can access these resources from the following links
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 (New) for Class 12 Board Exams & CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme - Download PDF Now!
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 - Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes of All Subjects Released - Download Now!
Students preparing for board exams can also check other important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams and competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET etc. Jagran Josh has provided Toppers Interview, Model Answer Sheets, NCERT Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, Previous Year Papers etc., are some of the important resources which might be helpful for the students. Here we have also provided some important links to access these resources.
NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF
NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters
NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: All Chapters
NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters
NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th: Download in PDF format
CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Science, Commerce, Arts