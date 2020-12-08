CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: Big Announcements Are Expected On 10th December

CBSE: Amid Covid-19 pandemic, big announcements are expected on 10th December 2020 regarding CBSE 10th & 12th exam date sheet 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 & other state board exams 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' will address queries of students who are either preparing for board exams or competitive exams. Many students and other stakeholders are posting their queries and suggestion with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter (as suggested in the official Twitter handle of the minister). Speculations are being made that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' might make some big announcements which might be related to CBSE board exam dates, JEE Main, NEET 2021 etc.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Address Queries On Twitter Regarding JEE Main 2021, CBSE Board Exam 2021, NEET 2021

Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/oThssOJBTE — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 6, 2020

Many students have posted to postpone JEE Main 2021 & CBSE Board Exams whereas many parents have safety concerns for their wards. Students & parents who have any concerns are advised to post their queries now as they might be addressed by the Education Minister himself.

CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exams 2021: No Online Exam, Board Still Consulting With Stakeholders Regarding Exam Dates, Alternatives To Practical Exams To Be Explored If Students Unable To Do Practicals In Classes

As per a recent update, the board has confirmed that the CBSE board exams 2021 will be conducted in pen and paper mode and the board has no plan to conduct exams via online mode. In an interview, a CBSE official has said that alternatives to CBSE Practical Exams 2021 might be explored if students don't get the experience of conducting practicals in classes. Due to COVId-19 pandemic, many schools are unable to conduct practical classes and this is an issue for many 10th & 12th students.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021: 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs

Recently, the board has released CBSE Sample Papers 2021 (with answers & marking scheme) based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. These CBSE Sample Papers are important resources to understand the new exam pattern of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. You can access all the CBSE Sample Papers from the link given above.

Here we have also provided links to access important articles which might be very useful for the students preparing for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021.