CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: 10 Important Points from Live Webinar of Officials

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal (Education Minister of India) & Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj (Controller of Exams, CBSE) have answered queries regarding CBSE Date Sheet 2021, CBSE Syllabus, NEET 2021 & JEE Main 2021, reduction in syllabus etc., through live sessions. Here, we have interpreted their answers and compiled important points from their latest webinars or live online session. It will help students to get better clarity about the latest development and updates regarding exams and other arrangements.

⇒ No plans to further reduce CBSE Syllabus 2021 (Theory & Practical)

⇒ Practical examinations will be conducted after the school will reopen

⇒ Practical examination will be conducted in School labs as usual. No notification to conduct practical exams online via O Labs (Online Labs for schools) has been issued.

⇒ External examiner will be available for practical examinations.

⇒ Examination pattern or the typology of question paper will be the same as followed in the CBSE Sample Papers 2021 (issued by CBSE)

⇒ CBSE Date Sheet 2021 will be published shortly.

⇒ CBSE will increase the number of examination centers but there will be no home center.

⇒ CBSE board exam 2021 exam dates will be declared only after the consultation with the stakeholders.

⇒ CBSE 2021 board exam dates will be set in such a way so that students will get sufficient time to study.

⇒ Only 12 students will be seated in an examination room, ensuring all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

