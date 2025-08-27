IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus 2026: Download PDF, Check Newly Added Topics with Exam Pattern

IIT JAM Maths Syllabus 2026: The IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) syllabus is a crucial resource for any student aiming to appear for the IIT JAM 2026 examination. The syllabus clearly outlines all the essential topics required for comprehensive preparation in the IIT JAM Mathematics paper. For the 2026 exam, the online exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026. IIT Bombay is the organising institute and has officially released the syllabus along with the exam notification. All prospective candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly familiarise themselves with this official syllabus to ensure they are well-prepared.
IIT JAM Maths Syllabus 2026
The IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus is designed to test a candidate's core knowledge and understanding of key math topics, such as Real Analysis, Calculus, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, and Algebra. The goal of the syllabus is not just to see what you've memorised. It's to check if you can use basic rules to solve difficult problems. This shows if you're ready for advanced master's and Ph.D. programs. To prepare effectively for the IIT JAM 2026 exam, it's essential that you're very familiar with the syllabus. Make sure to review the important topics and how much each section is worth.
IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus 2026 Section-wise
The IIT JAM syllabus for Mathematics (MA) 2026 is divided into different sections like Real Analysis, Calculus, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, and Algebra. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus is provided below.
Real Analysis
Sequences and Series of Real Numbers: convergence of sequences, bounded and monotone sequences, Cauchy sequences, Bolzano-Weierstrass theorem, absolute convergence, tests of convergence for series – comparison test, ratio test, root test; Power series (of one real variable), radius and interval of convergence, term-wise differentiation and integration of power series.
Functions of One Real Variable: limit, continuity, intermediate value property, differentiation, Rolle’s Theorem, mean value theorem, L’Hospital rule, Taylor’s theorem, Taylor’s series, maxima and minima, Riemann integration (definite integrals and their properties), fundamental theorem of calculus.
Multivariable Calculus and Differential Equations
Functions of Two or Three Real Variables: limit, continuity, partial derivatives, total derivative, maxima and minima.
Integral Calculus: double and triple integrals, change of order of integration, calculating surface areas and volumes using double integrals, calculating volumes using triple integrals.
Differential Equations: Bernoulli’s equation, exact differential equations, integrating factors, orthogonal trajectories, homogeneous differential equations, method of separation of variables, linear differential equations of second order with constant coefficients, method of variation of parameters, Cauchy-Euler equation.
Linear Algebra and Algebra
Basic algebra: Permutations and Combinations, Binomial Theorem,
Matrices: systems of linear equations, rank, nullity, rank-nullity theorem, inverse, determinant, eigenvalues, eigenvectors.
Finite Dimensional Vector Spaces: linear independence of vectors, basis, dimension, linear transformations, matrix representation, range space, null space, rank-nullity theorem.
Groups: cyclic groups, abelian groups, non-abelian groups, permutation groups, normal subgroups, quotient groups, Lagrange’s theorem for finite groups, group homomorphisms.
IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2026: Official PDF
The IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 exam will be organised by IIT Bombay this year. The official IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus PDF is yet to be released. We will provide the direct link to download the IIT JAM Mathematics 2026 syllabus once it is officially released by IIT Bombay.
IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
How to Prepare the IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2026?
The candidates need to follow a well-planned approach to crack the IIT JAM exam. Here, we are giving you some tips for IIT JAM preparation for the Mathematics (MA) paper.
Understand the Syllabus: The candidates must thoroughly review the complete IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus. Point out the important IIT JAM Mathematics topics, giving priority to those needing more attention. Create a study plan around these priorities.
Create a Study Schedule: Once you go through the syllabus, create a study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus. According to your strengths and weaknesses, allocate ample time to each subject/topic.
Focus on Fundamental Understanding: Alwaysfocus on understanding the core principles of each topic. Only memorising things will not be enough for this exam.
Create Revision Notes: Create short revision notes with important formulas, concepts, and important points for quick last-minute review.
Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' papers to understand the exam pattern and question types asked in the IIT JAM Mathematics exam. This will give you an idea about important topics and also help in identifying the areas that require improvement.
Take Mock Tests: The candidates must take enough mock tests to get familiar with the real exam environment. After each mock test, you should analyse your performance and work on improving it. This practice will also help to improve time management abilities.
Best Books to Prepare for the IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Syllabus 2026
The selection of study material is very crucial in the preparation for the IIT JAM Mathematics exam. A list of highly recommended books for the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus paper is given below.
Calculus of Variations by I. M. Gelfand, S. V. Formin
Linear Algebra and Its Applications by Gilbert Strang
Real Analysis by H.L Royden, P.M. Fitzpatrick
Foundations of Complex Analysis by S. Ponnusamy
Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations by M. D. Raisinghania
IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern
The IIT JAM Mathematics paper contains questions based on Basic Mathematical Concepts and Mathematics. The IIT JAM Mathematics exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Mathematics paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Mathematics are given in the table below.
|
IIT JAM Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
60
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
