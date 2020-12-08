CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 & CBSE Admit Card 2021 For 10th & 12th - All You Need To Know

CBSE 2021: CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be released shortly after the board will release CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. This is one of the most important documents required to get the entry in CBSE Examination Centres. Students of CBSE 10th & 12th, while appearing for CBSE Board Exams 2021 need to carry their CBSE Admit Card with them. Generally, CBSE Admit Cards of regular students are provided by CBSE Schools (after downloading from the official website & signing) whereas private students have to download their admit cards from the official website but as per the media reports, slight changes might be observed this year.

As per the report, CBSE Schools have to generate user ID and password for each student and these admit cards will have digital signatures of the authorised person from the school or the principal. This year, there is a possibility that CBSE Admit Card might be signed by the guardians also.

CBSE Admit Card 2021: Important Details To Crosscheck

After getting the admit card it is important to cross-check all the details and make sure there's no error (i.e. spelling of the name, subjects, subject codes etc).

Students should crosscheck their personal details in their CBSE Admit Card i.e. Names, Guardian Name (Spellings), Date of Birth etc.

Students should also make sure that the CBSE Admit Cards are duly signed by the authorities and photographs should be visible in the CBSE Admit Card. Also, make sure that the subject codes and other details are mentioned correctly in the card.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet & Other Updates:

CBSE Date Sheet for 10th & 12th board exams 2021 is expected to be released very soon and it is very likely that CBSE Date Sheet 2021 might be available online, this week. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address queries of students regarding competitive exams (like NEET, JEE Main etc) & board exams (like CBSE Board Exams, ISC/ICSE Board Exams etc). If you also have any query then you can post it on the Twitter handle of the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. The detail of the process is given below

