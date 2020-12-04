Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Address Queries On Twitter Regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021

CBSE 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address queries of students on Twitter regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet, NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021, Board Exams & other competitive exams on 10th December 2021. Students can post their queries now with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive so that their queries can reach the education minister.

Regarding CBSE Board Exam Dates, the officials said that the board is still consulting with the stakeholders and no final decision on CBSE board exam date sheet 2021 has been made yet. Now the Education Minister is going to address queries on 10th December then everyone is expecting that exam dates might be finalised till 10 December 2021.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 will be based on pen & paper format: No online exams

CBSE officials have confirmed that CBSE board exams 2021 will be as usual pen & paper-based exams. You can check more details about this news from the link given below

Many unscrupulous elements were spreading rumours through social media that the CBSE board exams 2021 might be conducted online this year.

Recently the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2021 (based on revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21). These sample papers are essential resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. The board has also released answers and CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 along with these CBSE Sample Papers 2021. You can access these resources from the links given below

Jagran Josh has also provided other important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Here we have also provided links to access important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021. Keep visiting JagranJosh.Com for latest CBSE news & updates.

