Dec 11, 2020 13:29 IST
CBSE: Check revised CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 (reduced by 30%) and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised):

Distribution of Marks: 

Unit

No.

Unit Name

Theory

 

Marks

Periods

Theory

Practical

 

I

Computational Thinking and

Programming – 2

40

50

30

 

II

 Computer Networks

10

10

---

 

III

 Database Management

20

20

10

 

Total

70

80

40

Unit I: Computational Thinking and Programming - 2 

● Revision of the basics of Python  covered in Class XI.

● Functions:  scope, parameter passing,    mutable/immutable  properties of data  objects, passing strings, lists, tuples, dictionaries to functions, default  parameters,  positional  parameters,  return   values,  functions using libraries: mathematical and  string functions.

● File handling: Need  for a data  file, Types of file: Text files, Binary files and  CSV (Comma separated values) files.

● Text  File:  Basic  operations  on  a  text  file:  Open  (filename  – absolute or relative path,  mode),  Close a text file, Reading and  Manipulation  of data  from a  text  file, Appending data  into a  text  file, standard input / output  and  error streams, relative and  absolute paths.

● Binary   File:   Basic   operations   on   a   binary   file:   Open   (filename   – absolute or relative path,  mode),  Close a binary file, Pickle Module – methods load  and  dump;  Read, Write/Create,  Search, Append   and Update operations in a binary file.

● CSV File: Import csv module, functions – Open,  Close a csv file,  Read from  a  csv file  and   Write  into  a  csv file  using  csv.reader (  )  and csv.writerow( ).

● Using Python  libraries: Import Python  libraries.

● Data-structures: Lists as covered in Class XI, Stacks – Push, Pop using a list.

Unit II: Computer Networks

● Evolution   of  Networking: ARPANET, Internet, Interspace Different ways of sending data  across the  network  with reference to switching techniques (Circuit and  Packet switching).

● Data  Communication  terminologies: Concept of  Channel,  Bandwidth (Hz,  KHz,  MHz)  and   Data transfer rate (bps,  Kbps,  Mbps,  Gbps, Tbps).

● Transmission  media:  Twisted  pair  cable,  coaxial  cable,  optical  fiber, infrared, radio link, microwave link and  satellite link.

● Network  devices:  Modem,   RJ45  connector,  Ethernet  Card,   Router, Switch, Gateway, WiFi card.

● Network  Topologies  and   types:  Bus,  Star,   Tree,   PAN,  LAN, WAN, MAN.

● Network  Protocol:  TCP/IP,  File  Transfer  Protocol  (FTP),  PPP, HTTP, SMTP,  POP3, Remote Login (Telnet) and  Internet, Wireless / Mobile Communication protocol such as GSM, GPRS and  WLL.

● Mobile  Telecommunication  Technologies:  1G,  2G,  3G,  4G  and  5G; Mobile processors;

Electronic  mail protocols  such as SMTP,  POP3, Protocols  for  Chat and  Video  Conferencing:  VoIP,  Wireless  technologies  such as Wi-Fi and WiMax

· Network Security Concepts:

Threats and  prevention from Viruses, Worms, Trojan horse, Spams

Use of Cookies, Protection using Firewall, https;

India IT Act, Cyber Law, Cyber  Crimes, IPR issues, hacking.

● Introduction  To Web  services:  WWW, Hyper  Text  Markup  Language (HTML), Extensible  Markup  Language  (XML); Hyper  Text  Transfer Protocol  (HTTP); Domain  Names; URL; Website,  Web  browser, Web

Servers; Web Hosting.

Unit III: Database Management

Database  Concepts: Introduction to database concepts and its need.

Relational data model: Concept of domain, relation, tuple, attribute, degree, cardinality,  key,  primary key, candidate  key,  alternate key and  foreign key;

Structured Query Language:

General Concepts: Advantages of using SQL, Data Definition

Language and Data Manipulation Language;

Data  Types: number / decimal, character / varchar / varchar2, date; SQL commands covered in class XI (2019-20)

SELECT,  DISTINCT, FROM, WHERE, IN, BETWEEN, LIKE, NULL / IS NULL, ORDER BY,GROUP  BY, HAVING;

SQL functions: SUM ( ), AVG ( ), COUNT ( ), MAX ( ) and  MIN ( );

Joins: equi-join and  natural join

Interface of Python  with an SQL database

- Connecting SQL with Python

- Creating Database connectivity Applications

- Performing Insert, Update, Delete queries

- Display data  by using fetchone(),fetchall(),rowcount

Practical 

S. No.

Area

Marks

(Total=30)

1

Lab Test:

1. Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code  quality)


2. Small Python program that sends a SQL query to  a  database and displays the result.A stub program can be provided.

7



5

2

Report file: Minimum 20 Python programs. Out of this at least 4 programs should send SQL commands to a database and retrieve the result

7

3

Project (that uses the concepts that have  been learnt in Class 11 and 12)

8

4

Viva voce

3

Suggested Practical List: Python Programming

Read a text file line by line and  display each word separated by a #. Read  a   text   file   and   display   the   number  of  vowels/ consonants/ uppercase/ lowercase characters in the file.

● Create a binary file with name and  roll number. Search for a given roll number  and   display  the name, if not found display appropriate message.

● Create a  binary  file  with  roll  number, name and  marks. Input  a  roll number and  update the marks.

● Remove all the  lines that  contain the character `a' in a file and  write it to another file.

● Write  a  random number generator  that  generates  random numbers between 1 and  6 (simulates a dice).

● Write  a Python  program to implement  a  stack and  queue using  a  list data-structure.

● Take  a sample of ten  phishing e-mails (or any  text file) and  find most commonly occurring word(s)

Database Management

● Create a student table and insert data. Implement the following SQL commands on the student table:

ALTER table to add new attributes / modify data  type / drop attribute

UPDATE table to modify data

ORDER By to display data  in ascending / descending order

DELETE to remove tuple(s)

GROUP  BY and  find the min, max, sum, count  and average

● Similar exercise may be framed for other  cases.

● Integrate SQL with Python  by importing the MySQL module.

Project 

The  aim of the  class project is to create something that  is tangible and  useful using  Python  / Python  and  SQL connectivity.  This  should  be  done  in  groups of two to three  students and  should be  started by students at least 6 months before the  submission deadline. The  aim here  is to find a real world problem that is worthwhile to solve. 

Students are  encouraged to  visit local businesses and  ask them  about  the problems that  they  are  facing. For example, if a business is finding it hard  to create invoices for  filing GST  claims, then  students can  do    a  project   that takes the  raw data  (list of transactions), groups the  transactions by category, accounts  for  the   GST  tax  rates,  and   creates  invoices  in  the   appropriate format.  Students  can   be  extremely  creative  here.  They  can   use a    wide variety of Python  libraries to create user friendly applications such as games, software  for  their  school,  software  for  their  disabled  fellow  students,  and mobile applications, Of course to do some of these projects, some additional learning  is  required;  this  should  be  encouraged. Students should  know  how to teach themselves. 

The   students  should  be   sensitized  to  avoid  plagiarism  and   violations  of copyright issues while working on  projects. Teachers should take  necessary measures for this.

Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised) in PDF Format

