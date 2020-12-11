CBSE: Check revised CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 (reduced by 30%) and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 12 Computer Science board exam 2021. Here we have also provided links to access other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021 of Computer Science and other subjects. You can also download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2021 (Revised) from the download link given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised):

Distribution of Marks:

Unit No. Unit Name Theory Marks Periods Theory Practical I Computational Thinking and Programming – 2 40 50 30 II Computer Networks 10 10 --- III Database Management 20 20 10 Total 70 80 40

Unit I: Computational Thinking and Programming - 2

● Revision of the basics of Python covered in Class XI.

● Functions: scope, parameter passing, mutable/immutable properties of data objects, passing strings, lists, tuples, dictionaries to functions, default parameters, positional parameters, return values, functions using libraries: mathematical and string functions.

● File handling: Need for a data file, Types of file: Text files, Binary files and CSV (Comma separated values) files.

● Text File: Basic operations on a text file: Open (filename – absolute or relative path, mode), Close a text file, Reading and Manipulation of data from a text file, Appending data into a text file, standard input / output and error streams, relative and absolute paths.

● Binary File: Basic operations on a binary file: Open (filename – absolute or relative path, mode), Close a binary file, Pickle Module – methods load and dump; Read, Write/Create, Search, Append and Update operations in a binary file.

● CSV File: Import csv module, functions – Open, Close a csv file, Read from a csv file and Write into a csv file using csv.reader ( ) and csv.writerow( ).

● Using Python libraries: Import Python libraries.

● Data-structures: Lists as covered in Class XI, Stacks – Push, Pop using a list.

Unit II: Computer Networks

● Evolution of Networking: ARPANET, Internet, Interspace Different ways of sending data across the network with reference to switching techniques (Circuit and Packet switching).

● Data Communication terminologies: Concept of Channel, Bandwidth (Hz, KHz, MHz) and Data transfer rate (bps, Kbps, Mbps, Gbps, Tbps).

● Transmission media: Twisted pair cable, coaxial cable, optical fiber, infrared, radio link, microwave link and satellite link.

● Network devices: Modem, RJ45 connector, Ethernet Card, Router, Switch, Gateway, WiFi card.

● Network Topologies and types: Bus, Star, Tree, PAN, LAN, WAN, MAN.

● Network Protocol: TCP/IP, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), PPP, HTTP, SMTP, POP3, Remote Login (Telnet) and Internet, Wireless / Mobile Communication protocol such as GSM, GPRS and WLL.

● Mobile Telecommunication Technologies: 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G; Mobile processors;

Electronic mail protocols such as SMTP, POP3, Protocols for Chat and Video Conferencing: VoIP, Wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and WiMax

· Network Security Concepts:

Threats and prevention from Viruses, Worms, Trojan horse, Spams

Use of Cookies, Protection using Firewall, https;

India IT Act, Cyber Law, Cyber Crimes, IPR issues, hacking.

● Introduction To Web services: WWW, Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML), Extensible Markup Language (XML); Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP); Domain Names; URL; Website, Web browser, Web

Servers; Web Hosting.

Unit III: Database Management

Database Concepts: Introduction to database concepts and its need.

Relational data model: Concept of domain, relation, tuple, attribute, degree, cardinality, key, primary key, candidate key, alternate key and foreign key;

Structured Query Language:

General Concepts: Advantages of using SQL, Data Definition

Language and Data Manipulation Language;

Data Types: number / decimal, character / varchar / varchar2, date; SQL commands covered in class XI (2019-20)

SELECT, DISTINCT, FROM, WHERE, IN, BETWEEN, LIKE, NULL / IS NULL, ORDER BY,GROUP BY, HAVING;

SQL functions: SUM ( ), AVG ( ), COUNT ( ), MAX ( ) and MIN ( );

Joins: equi-join and natural join

Interface of Python with an SQL database

- Connecting SQL with Python

- Creating Database connectivity Applications

- Performing Insert, Update, Delete queries

- Display data by using fetchone(),fetchall(),rowcount

Practical

S. No. Area Marks (Total=30) 1 Lab Test: 1. Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality)

2. Small Python program that sends a SQL query to a database and displays the result.A stub program can be provided. 7



5 2 Report file: Minimum 20 Python programs. Out of this at least 4 programs should send SQL commands to a database and retrieve the result 7 3 Project (that uses the concepts that have been learnt in Class 11 and 12) 8 4 Viva voce 3

Suggested Practical List: Python Programming

Read a text file line by line and display each word separated by a #. Read a text file and display the number of vowels/ consonants/ uppercase/ lowercase characters in the file.

● Create a binary file with name and roll number. Search for a given roll number and display the name, if not found display appropriate message.

● Create a binary file with roll number, name and marks. Input a roll number and update the marks.

● Remove all the lines that contain the character `a' in a file and write it to another file.

● Write a random number generator that generates random numbers between 1 and 6 (simulates a dice).

● Write a Python program to implement a stack and queue using a list data-structure.

● Take a sample of ten phishing e-mails (or any text file) and find most commonly occurring word(s)

Database Management

● Create a student table and insert data. Implement the following SQL commands on the student table:

ALTER table to add new attributes / modify data type / drop attribute

UPDATE table to modify data

ORDER By to display data in ascending / descending order

DELETE to remove tuple(s)

GROUP BY and find the min, max, sum, count and average

● Similar exercise may be framed for other cases.

● Integrate SQL with Python by importing the MySQL module.

Project

The aim of the class project is to create something that is tangible and useful using Python / Python and SQL connectivity. This should be done in groups of two to three students and should be started by students at least 6 months before the submission deadline. The aim here is to find a real world problem that is worthwhile to solve.

Students are encouraged to visit local businesses and ask them about the problems that they are facing. For example, if a business is finding it hard to create invoices for filing GST claims, then students can do a project that takes the raw data (list of transactions), groups the transactions by category, accounts for the GST tax rates, and creates invoices in the appropriate format. Students can be extremely creative here. They can use a wide variety of Python libraries to create user friendly applications such as games, software for their school, software for their disabled fellow students, and mobile applications, Of course to do some of these projects, some additional learning is required; this should be encouraged. Students should know how to teach themselves.

The students should be sensitized to avoid plagiarism and violations of copyright issues while working on projects. Teachers should take necessary measures for this.

Download CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised) in PDF Format