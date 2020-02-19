CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020 (with Important Resources)

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2020. Here we have also provided the complete syllabus & other important resources for the board exam preparation.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Psychology

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus2019 - 2020:

One Theory Paper (70 Marks), 3 Hours:

Units Topics Marks I Variations in Psychological Attributes 9 II Self and Personality 10 III Meeting Life Challenges 7 IV Psychological Disorders 10 V Therapeutic Approaches 7 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 8 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 7 VIII Psychology and Life 6 IX Developing Psychological Skills 6 Total 70

Course Content:

COURSE CONTENT

Unit I: Variations in Psychological Attributes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Individual Differences in Human Functioning

Assessment of Psychological Attributes

Intelligence

Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theory, Theory of Multiple Intelligences, Triarchic Theory of Intelligence, Planning, Attention- arousal and Simultaneous successive Model of Intelligence.

Individual Differences in Intelligence

Culture and Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence

Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

Creativity

Unit II: Self and Personality

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Self and Personality

Concept of Self

Cognitive and Behavioural Aspects of Self

Culture and Self

Concept of Personality

Major Approaches to the Study of Personality

- Type Approaches

- Trait Approaches

- Psychodynamic Approach

- Behavioural Approach

- Cultural Approach

- Humanistic Approach

Assessment of Personality

- Self-report Measures

- Projective Techniques

- Behavioural Analysis

Unit III: Meeting Life Challenges

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health

Stress and Health

General Adaptation Syndrome

Stress and Immune System

Lifestyle

Coping with Stress

Stress Management Techniques

Promoting Positive Health and Well-being

Life Skills

Unit IV: Psychological Disorders

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders

Historical Background

Classification of Psychological Disorders

Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

Major Psychological Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders

Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

Dissociative Disorders

Depressive Disorder

Bipolar and Related Disorders

Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders

Feeding and Eating Disorders

Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

Unit V: Therapeutic Approaches

The topics in this unit are:

Nature and Process of psychotherapy

Therapeutic relationship

Types of Therapies

Psychodynamic Therapy

Behaviour Therapy

Cognitive Therapy

Humanistic-existential Therapy

Biomedical Therapy

Alternative Therapies

Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

Unit VI: Attitude and Social Cognition

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Explaining Social Behaviour

Nature and Components of Attitudes

Attitude Formation and Change

- Attitude Formation

- Attitude Change

- Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

Prejudice and Discrimination

Strategies for Handling Prejudice

Social Cognition

Schemas and Stereotypes

Impression Formation and Explaining

Behaviour of Others through Attributions

- Impression Formation

- Attribution of Causality

Behaviour in the Presence of Others

Pro-social Behaviour

Factors Affecting Pro-social Behaviour

Unit VII: Social Influence and Group Processes

Social Influence and Group Processes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Nature and Formation of Groups

Type of Groups

Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour

- Social Loafing

- Group Polarisation

Conformity, Compliance and Obedience

Cooperation and Competition

- Determinants of Cooperation and Competition

Social Identity

Intergroup Conflict: Nature and Causes

Conflict Resolution Strategies

Unit VIII: Psychology and Life

The topics in this unit are:

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Human-Environment Relationship

- Different Views of the Human-Environment Relationship

Environmental Effects on Human Behaviour

- Human Influence on the Environment

- Noise

- Pollution

- Crowding

- Natural Disasters

Promoting Pro-environmental Behaviour

Psychology and Social Concerns

- Poverty and Discrimination

- Aggression, Violence and Peace

- Mahatma Gandhi on Non-violence

- Health

- Impact of Television on Behaviour

Unit IX: Developing Psychological Skills

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

Developing as an effective Psychologist

General Skills

Observational Skills

Specific Skills

- Communication Skills

- Psychological Testing Skills

Interviewing Skills

Counselling Skills

Practical (30 Marks)

Development of case profile:

Using appropriate methods like interview, observation and psychological tests.

Test administration:

Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes like intelligence, aptitude, attitude, personality, etc.

In Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.

Distribution of Marks:

Practical File and Case profile: (10 Marks)

Viva Voce (Case profile and practical): 05 Marks

Two practicals (5 for conduct and 10 for reporting): 15 Marks

Two practicals (5 for conduct and 10 for reporting) 15 Marks

Prescribed Books:

Psychology, Class XII, Published by NCERT

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020 in PDF format