CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020 (with Important Resources)

Check CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2020. Here we have also provided the complete syllabus & other important resources for the board exam preparation.
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus2019 - 2020:
One Theory Paper (70 Marks), 3 Hours:
|Units
|Topics
|Marks
|I
|Variations in Psychological Attributes
|9
|II
|Self and Personality
|10
|III
|Meeting Life Challenges
|7
|IV
|Psychological Disorders
|10
|V
|Therapeutic Approaches
|7
|VI
|Attitude and Social Cognition
|8
|VII
|Social Influence and Group Processes
|7
|VIII
|Psychology and Life
|6
|IX
|Developing Psychological Skills
|6
|Total
|70
Course Content:
Unit I: Variations in Psychological Attributes
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Individual Differences in Human Functioning
Assessment of Psychological Attributes
Intelligence
Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theory, Theory of Multiple Intelligences, Triarchic Theory of Intelligence, Planning, Attention- arousal and Simultaneous successive Model of Intelligence.
Individual Differences in Intelligence
Culture and Intelligence
Emotional Intelligence
Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement
Creativity
Unit II: Self and Personality
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Self and Personality
Concept of Self
Cognitive and Behavioural Aspects of Self
Culture and Self
Concept of Personality
Major Approaches to the Study of Personality
- Type Approaches
- Trait Approaches
- Psychodynamic Approach
- Behavioural Approach
- Cultural Approach
- Humanistic Approach
Assessment of Personality
- Self-report Measures
- Projective Techniques
- Behavioural Analysis
Unit III: Meeting Life Challenges
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Nature, Types and Sources of Stress
Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health
Stress and Health
General Adaptation Syndrome
Stress and Immune System
Lifestyle
Coping with Stress
Stress Management Techniques
Promoting Positive Health and Well-being
Life Skills
Unit IV: Psychological Disorders
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders
Historical Background
Classification of Psychological Disorders
Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour
Major Psychological Disorders
Anxiety Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders
Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders
Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders
Dissociative Disorders
Depressive Disorder
Bipolar and Related Disorders
Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders
Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders
Feeding and Eating Disorders
Substance Related and Addictive Disorders
Unit V: Therapeutic Approaches
The topics in this unit are:
Nature and Process of psychotherapy
Therapeutic relationship
Types of Therapies
Psychodynamic Therapy
Behaviour Therapy
Cognitive Therapy
Humanistic-existential Therapy
Biomedical Therapy
Alternative Therapies
Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill
Unit VI: Attitude and Social Cognition
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Explaining Social Behaviour
Nature and Components of Attitudes
Attitude Formation and Change
- Attitude Formation
- Attitude Change
- Attitude-Behaviour Relationship
Prejudice and Discrimination
Strategies for Handling Prejudice
Social Cognition
Schemas and Stereotypes
Impression Formation and Explaining
Behaviour of Others through Attributions
- Impression Formation
- Attribution of Causality
Behaviour in the Presence of Others
Pro-social Behaviour
Factors Affecting Pro-social Behaviour
Unit VII: Social Influence and Group Processes
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Nature and Formation of Groups
Type of Groups
Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour
- Social Loafing
- Group Polarisation
Conformity, Compliance and Obedience
Cooperation and Competition
- Determinants of Cooperation and Competition
Social Identity
Intergroup Conflict: Nature and Causes
Conflict Resolution Strategies
Unit VIII: Psychology and Life
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Human-Environment Relationship
- Different Views of the Human-Environment Relationship
Environmental Effects on Human Behaviour
- Human Influence on the Environment
- Noise
- Pollution
- Crowding
- Natural Disasters
Promoting Pro-environmental Behaviour
Psychology and Social Concerns
- Poverty and Discrimination
- Aggression, Violence and Peace
- Mahatma Gandhi on Non-violence
- Health
- Impact of Television on Behaviour
Unit IX: Developing Psychological Skills
The topics in this unit are:
Introduction
Developing as an effective Psychologist
General Skills
Observational Skills
Specific Skills
- Communication Skills
- Psychological Testing Skills
Interviewing Skills
Counselling Skills
Practical (30 Marks)
Development of case profile:
Using appropriate methods like interview, observation and psychological tests.
Test administration:
Students are required to administer and interpret five psychological tests related to various psychological attributes like intelligence, aptitude, attitude, personality, etc.
In Practical examination, the student will be required to administer and interpret two psychological tests.
Distribution of Marks:
Practical File and Case profile: (10 Marks)
Viva Voce (Case profile and practical): 05 Marks
Two practicals (5 for conduct and 10 for reporting): 15 Marks
Prescribed Books:
Psychology, Class XII, Published by NCERT
Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020 in PDF format