CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) is available here for download in PDF format.

Created On: Jan 12, 2021 16:00 IST
Modified On: Jan 12, 2021 16:19 IST
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) is available here for download in PDF format.

Deleted CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%):

One Theory Paper Max Marks: 80

Time: 3 Hours

Units

Periods

Marks

Themes in Indian History Part-I (THEMES 1 - 4)

55

25

Theme 1    Bricks, Beads and Bones

13

Theme 2    Kings, Farmers and Towns

14

Theme3      Kinship, Caste and Class

14

Theme 4  Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings

14

Themes In Indian History Part-II  (THEMES- 5 – 9)

39

25

Theme 5 ---Deleted for the session-2020-2021

 

Theme 6  Bhakti –Sufi Traditions

13

Theme 7 An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagara

13

Theme 8 --Deleted for the session-2020-2021

 

Theme 9 Kings and Chronicles

13

Themes In Indian History Part-III  (THEMES  10 – 15)

48

25

Theme 10 Colonialism and The Countryside (HALF)pg-257-274

8

Theme 11 Rebels and the Raj

13

Theme 12 --Deleted for the session-2020-2021

 

Theme 13 Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement

13

Theme 14 --Deleted for the session-2020-2021

 

Theme 15 Framing the Constitution

14

Map Work

10

05

Total

142

80

Project work (Internal Assessment)

10

20

Total

162

100

 

For complete details about topics & sub-topics of every chapter, download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 from the links given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced): List of Maps 

Book 1

1

Page 2

Mature Harappan sites:

• Harappa, Banawali, Kalibangan, Balakot, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Nageshwar, Lothal, Mohenjodaro, Chanhudaro, KotDiji.

2

Page 30

Mahajanapada and cities :

• Vajji, Magadha, Kosala, Kuru, Panchala, Gandhara, Avanti, Rajgir, Ujjain, Taxila, Varanasi.

3

Page 33

Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions:

• Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas

• Cities/towns: Mathura, Kannauj, Puhar,Braghukachchha

• Pillar inscriptions - Sanchi, Topra, Meerut Pillar andKaushambi.

• Kingdom of Cholas, CherasandPandyas.

4

Page 43

Important kingdoms and towns:

• Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas

• Cities/towns: Mathura, Kanauj, Puhar, Braghukachchha, Shravasti, Rajgir, Vaishali, Varanasi,Vidisha

5

Page 95

Major Buddhist Sites:

• Nagarjunakonda, Sanchi, Amaravati, Lumbini, Nasik, Bharhut, Bodh Gaya, Ajanta.

Book 2

1

Page 174

Bidar, Golconda, Bijapur, Vijayanagar, Chandragiri, Kanchipuram, Mysore, Thanjavur, Kolar, Tirunelveli

2

Page 214

Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb:

• Delhi, Agra, Panipat, Amber, Ajmer, Lahore, Goa.

Book 3

1

Page 297

Territories/cities under British Control in1857:

 • Punjab, Sindh, Bombay, Madras Fort St. David, Masulipatam, Berar, Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Avadh, Surat, Calcutta, Patna, Benaras, Allahabad and Lucknow.

2

Page 305

Main centres of the Revolt of 1857:

• Delhi, Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Calcutta, Benaras, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Agra, Awadh.

3

 

Important centres of the National Movement:

• Champaran, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Benaras, Amritsar, Chauri Chaura, Lahore, Bardoli, Dandi, Bombay (Quit India Resolution), Karachi.

Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 PDF

