CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%)
CBSE: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) is available here for download in PDF format.
CBSE: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download the revised CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Here you will also get other important articles for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021.
Also Check:
CBSE Date Sheet 2020-21: Check Updates!
Deleted CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%):
For complete details about topics & sub-topics of every chapter, download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 from the links given at the end of this article.
CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced): List of Maps
Download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 PDF
Also Check:
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 (New) for Class 12 Board Exams & CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme - Download PDF Now!