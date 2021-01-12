CBSE: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download the revised CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Here you will also get other important articles for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2021.

One Theory Paper Max Marks: 80 Time: 3 Hours Units Periods Marks Themes in Indian History Part-I (THEMES 1 - 4) 55 25 Theme 1 Bricks, Beads and Bones 13 Theme 2 Kings, Farmers and Towns 14 Theme3 Kinship, Caste and Class 14 Theme 4 Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings 14 Themes In Indian History Part-II (THEMES- 5 – 9) 39 25 Theme 5 ---Deleted for the session-2020-2021 Theme 6 Bhakti –Sufi Traditions 13 Theme 7 An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagara 13 Theme 8 --Deleted for the session-2020-2021 Theme 9 Kings and Chronicles 13 Themes In Indian History Part-III (THEMES 10 – 15) 48 25 Theme 10 Colonialism and The Countryside (HALF)pg-257-274 8 Theme 11 Rebels and the Raj 13 Theme 12 --Deleted for the session-2020-2021 Theme 13 Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement 13 Theme 14 --Deleted for the session-2020-2021 Theme 15 Framing the Constitution 14 Map Work 10 05 Total 142 80 Project work (Internal Assessment) 10 20 Total 162 100

Book 1 1 Page 2 Mature Harappan sites: • Harappa, Banawali, Kalibangan, Balakot, Rakhigarhi, Dholavira, Nageshwar, Lothal, Mohenjodaro, Chanhudaro, KotDiji. 2 Page 30 Mahajanapada and cities : • Vajji, Magadha, Kosala, Kuru, Panchala, Gandhara, Avanti, Rajgir, Ujjain, Taxila, Varanasi. 3 Page 33 Distribution of Ashokan inscriptions: • Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas • Cities/towns: Mathura, Kannauj, Puhar,Braghukachchha • Pillar inscriptions - Sanchi, Topra, Meerut Pillar andKaushambi. • Kingdom of Cholas, CherasandPandyas. 4 Page 43 Important kingdoms and towns: • Kushanas, Shakas, Satavahanas, Vakatakas,Guptas • Cities/towns: Mathura, Kanauj, Puhar, Braghukachchha, Shravasti, Rajgir, Vaishali, Varanasi,Vidisha 5 Page 95 Major Buddhist Sites: • Nagarjunakonda, Sanchi, Amaravati, Lumbini, Nasik, Bharhut, Bodh Gaya, Ajanta. Book 2 1 Page 174 Bidar, Golconda, Bijapur, Vijayanagar, Chandragiri, Kanchipuram, Mysore, Thanjavur, Kolar, Tirunelveli 2 Page 214 Territories under Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb: • Delhi, Agra, Panipat, Amber, Ajmer, Lahore, Goa. Book 3 1 Page 297 Territories/cities under British Control in1857: • Punjab, Sindh, Bombay, Madras Fort St. David, Masulipatam, Berar, Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Avadh, Surat, Calcutta, Patna, Benaras, Allahabad and Lucknow. 2 Page 305 Main centres of the Revolt of 1857: • Delhi, Meerut, Jhansi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Azamgarh, Calcutta, Benaras, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Agra, Awadh. 3 Important centres of the National Movement: • Champaran, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Benaras, Amritsar, Chauri Chaura, Lahore, Bardoli, Dandi, Bombay (Quit India Resolution), Karachi.

