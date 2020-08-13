CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2020-21.
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%) PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21:
|
Chapter No. & Name
|
Recommended portions for deletion
|
Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches
|
Psychodynamic Therapy (page 94 to 96)
Biomedical Therapy (page 101 to 102)
|
Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition
|
Social Cognition (page 119 to 125)
|
Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group
Processes
|
Conformity, compliance, obedience – pages 138 - 144
Cooperation& Competition – pages 144 to 146
Social Identity – Page 146, 147
Intergroup Conflict – Nature & Causes – pages 147, 148
Conflict Resolution Strategies – Pages 148, 149
|
Chapter 8
Psychology and Life
|
Complete Chapter
|
Chapter 9
Developing Psychological
Skills
|
Complete Chapter
|
Case Profile + Practical Tests
|
Removal of Case Profile
Removal of any 2 Tests out of 5