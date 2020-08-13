Study at Home
Search

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted topics of CBSE Class 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21. In this article, you will also find links to access revised CBSE 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21.

Aug 13, 2020 10:13 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2020-21. 

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%) PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21:

Chapter No. & Name

Recommended portions for deletion

Chapter 5: Therapeutic Approaches

Psychodynamic Therapy (page 94 to 96)

 

Biomedical Therapy (page 101 to 102)

Chapter 6: Attitude and Social Cognition

Social Cognition (page 119 to 125)

Chapter 7: Social Influence and Group

Processes

Conformity, compliance, obedience – pages 138 - 144


Cooperation& Competition – pages 144 to 146


Social Identity – Page 146, 147


Intergroup Conflict – Nature & Causes – pages 147, 148


Conflict Resolution Strategies – Pages 148, 149

Chapter 8

Psychology and Life

Complete Chapter

Chapter 9

Developing Psychological

Skills

Complete Chapter

Case Profile + Practical Tests

Removal of Case Profile


Removal of any 2 Tests out of 5

Related Stories