CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%): Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) and other important resources for upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021 preparation. 

Created On: Jan 7, 2021 18:39 IST
Modified On: Jan 7, 2021 18:52 IST
Check CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) and other important resources for upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021 preparation. Link to download PDF of new CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%): 

Units

 

Marks

Unit V

Protein and Gene Manipulation

40

Unit VI

Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation

30

 

Practicals

30

 

Total

100

In Theory - One paper, Time: 3 hrs. Total Marks: 70 

Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation (40 Marks) 

Chapter-1: Recombinant DNA Technology

Introduction,  Tool  of  DNA  technology,  Making  of  rDNA  molecule,  Introduction  of recombinant DNA into host cells, Identification of recombinants, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing. 

Chapter-2: Protein Structure and Engineering

Introduction to the world of proteins, Structure-function Relationship in proteins, Characterization of proteins, Protein based products, Designing proteins (Protein Engineering) 

Chapter-3: Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics

Gene prediction and counting, Genome similarity, SNPs and Comparative genomics, Functional genomics, Proteomics, Information sources, Analysis using bioinformatics tools. 

Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation (30 Marks) 

Chapter-1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications 

Introduction,  Microbial  nutrition  and  culture  techniques,  Measurement  and  kinetics  of microbial growth, Isolation of microbial products, Strain isolation and improvement, Applications of microbial culture technology. 

Chapter -2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications 

Introduction, Cell and tissue culture techniques, Applications of cell and tissue culture, Transgenic plants with beneficial traits, Biosafety of transgenic plants 

Chapter-3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications 

Introduction, Animal cell culture techniques, Applications of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology.

PRACTICAL (30 Marks) 

Note:  Every  student  will  be  required  to  do  the  following  experiments  during  the academic session. 

1. Use of special equipment in biotechnology experiments

2. Isolation of bacterial plasmid DNA

3. Detection of DNA by gel electrophoresis

4. Estimation of DNA by UV spectroscopy

5. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria

6. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method

7. Data retrieval and database search using internet site NCBI and download a DNA

and protein sequence from internet, analyze it and comment on it

8. Reading of a DNA sequencing gel to arrive at the sequence

9. Project work 

Scheme of Evaluation

Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks 30 

The scheme of evaluation at the end of the session will be as under: 

A

Two experiments

6+6 (only one computer based practical)

 

Practical record

04

 

Viva on Practical

04

B

Project work

 

 

Write up

05

 

Viva on project

05

 

Total

30

Note:- More emphasis should be given on hands on work in projects. 

Prescribed Books:

- A TextBook of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

- A Laboratory Manual of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

Download CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 PDF
