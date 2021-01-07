CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%): Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) and other important resources for upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2021 preparation. Link to download PDF of new CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%):

Units Marks Unit V Protein and Gene Manipulation 40 Unit VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation 30 Practicals 30 Total 100

In Theory - One paper, Time: 3 hrs. Total Marks: 70

Unit-V Protein and Gene Manipulation (40 Marks)

Chapter-1: Recombinant DNA Technology

Introduction, Tool of DNA technology, Making of rDNA molecule, Introduction of recombinant DNA into host cells, Identification of recombinants, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA Sequencing.

Chapter-2: Protein Structure and Engineering

Introduction to the world of proteins, Structure-function Relationship in proteins, Characterization of proteins, Protein based products, Designing proteins (Protein Engineering)

Chapter-3: Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics

Gene prediction and counting, Genome similarity, SNPs and Comparative genomics, Functional genomics, Proteomics, Information sources, Analysis using bioinformatics tools.

Unit-VI Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation (30 Marks)

Chapter-1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications

Introduction, Microbial nutrition and culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth, Isolation of microbial products, Strain isolation and improvement, Applications of microbial culture technology.

Chapter -2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications

Introduction, Cell and tissue culture techniques, Applications of cell and tissue culture, Transgenic plants with beneficial traits, Biosafety of transgenic plants

Chapter-3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications

Introduction, Animal cell culture techniques, Applications of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology.

PRACTICAL (30 Marks)

Note: Every student will be required to do the following experiments during the academic session.

1. Use of special equipment in biotechnology experiments

2. Isolation of bacterial plasmid DNA

3. Detection of DNA by gel electrophoresis

4. Estimation of DNA by UV spectroscopy

5. Isolation of bacteria from curd & staining of bacteria

6. Cell viability assay using Evan’s blue dye exclusion method

7. Data retrieval and database search using internet site NCBI and download a DNA

and protein sequence from internet, analyze it and comment on it

8. Reading of a DNA sequencing gel to arrive at the sequence

9. Project work

Scheme of Evaluation

Time: 3 Hours, Max. Marks 30

The scheme of evaluation at the end of the session will be as under:

A Two experiments 6+6 (only one computer based practical) Practical record 04 Viva on Practical 04 B Project work Write up 05 Viva on project 05 Total 30

Note:- More emphasis should be given on hands on work in projects.

Prescribed Books:

- A TextBook of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

- A Laboratory Manual of Biotechnology - Class XII : Published by CBSE, New Delhi

