CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion CBSE 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics/chapters which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology exam 2020-21.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21:

Unit V: Protein and Gene Manipulation

o Chapter 1: Recombinant DNA Technology

Hybridization techniques, DNA library, Site-directed Mutagenesis

o Chapter 2: Protein Structure and Engineering

3-D shape of proteins, Purification of proteins

o Chapter 3: Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics:

Introduction, Genome Sequencing projects, History of bioinformatics, Sequences and nomenclature.

Unit VI: Cell Culture and Genetic Manipulation

• Chapter 1: Microbial Cell Culture and its Applications:

Scale-up of microbial process, Biosafety issues in microbial technology

• Chapter 2: Plant Cell Culture and Applications

Gene transfer Methods in plants

• Chapter 3: Animal Cell Culture and Applications

Characterization of cell lines, Methods of gene delivery into cells, Scale-up of animal culture process, Tissue engineering

• Practicals

1. Isolation of genomic DNA (CTAB method)

2. Bacterial transformation using any plasmid

3. Restriction digestion of plasmid DNA & its analysis by gel electrophoresis

These are the topics which have been deleted from CBSE 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21. Students preparing for the upcoming CBSE 12th Economics board exam should observe all the changes and plan their studies accordingly. Students can also take help of other important resources such as sample papers, previous years papers, marking scheme, toppers answer sheet & more. Here we have also provided some links to access important articles for preparation of exams.

CBSE Board Exam: Question Papers & Videos of Class 12