CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): Download Now!

Check revised CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced by 30%). CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 12 English (Elective) was released in April & revised on 7th July. Here we have provided revised CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21. Link to download revised CBSE Class 12 English Core Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article.

⇒ CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21: Topics Added/Deleted By CBSE On 7th July 2020

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%):

Part A

Reading: 20 Marks

This section will have two unseen passages and a poem:

1. 12 Multiple Choice Questions out of 15 from a literary or discursive passage of about 950-1000 words. [1 X 12 =12]

2. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions to test interpretation and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1x4=4)

3. 4 out of 5 multiple choice questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation. (1 X 4= 4)

Grammar: 8 Marks

4. 8 multiple choice questions out of 10 involving transformation of sentences. (1x8 =8)

Literature: 12 Marks

5. 12 out of 16 multiple choice questions from the textbook kaleidoscope. The questions can be from short stories/Poetry/Non-Fiction/Drama (1 x 12 = 12)

Part B

Writing: 20 Marks

1. Three Long Writing Task out of Four to be answered in 120-150 words each: A

discursive and interpretative writing. (5x3=15)

2. One Long Writing Task out of two to be answered in 120-150 words: An essay on an argumentative/discursive topic such as an article/report/speech. Contemporary topics/ issues to be a part of Article, Report and Speech Writing. (5 x 1=5)

Literature: 10 Marks

3. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. 2x1=2)

4. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to assess understanding analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking and drawing inferences in poetry and prose. (3X1=3)

5. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words each to assess deeper understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing inferences. Questions to elicit creative responses and assess ability to form opinions. (5x1=5)

Fiction: 10 Marks

6. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 30-40 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (2 x 1 = 2)

7. One Short Answer Question out of two to be answered in 40-50 words to test understanding and appreciation and seek comments, interpretation, evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. (3 x1=3)

8. One Long Answer Question out of two to be answered in 120-150 words to test deeper (in depth) understanding, interpretation, appreciation and drawing global inferences of the given text with reference to characters /events/ incidents and episodes, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending opinions.

Students can select one of the two prescribed texts. (5x1=5)

Seminar (20 marks)

• Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

• Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text. Critical review of a film or a play

• Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Prescribed Books:

1. Kaleidoscope - Textbook published by NCERT

2. Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi or The Financial Expert by R.K. Narayan (Novel)

Short Stories

Deleted Topics (Kaleidoscope)

1. Tomorrow by Joseph Conrad

2. One Centimetre by Bi Shu-Min

Poetry

1. Blood by Kamala Das

Non-Fiction

1. Science Fiction by Issac Asimov

2. Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen

Drama

1. Broken Images by Girish Karnad

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Syllabus (Reduced) 2020-21 (Released on 7th July)