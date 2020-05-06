CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article.

In class XII, the emphasis is on “Work and careers” through the life span. Within the curriculum the significance and scope of each domain (Foods and Nutrition, Human Development and Family Studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension), the multiple thrust areas emerging within them have been emphasized. The units spell out the basic concepts, requisite knowledge and skills in each thrust areas and delineate the career avenues and the preparation required for them in order to make informed career choices.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: All Subjects - Check Here

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21

Course Structure: Theory: 70 marks & Practical: 30 marks

No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1 Work, Livelihood and Career 05 10 2 Nutrition, Food Science and Technology 18 45 3 Human Development and Family Studies 12 35 4 Fabric and Apparel 16 40 5 Resource Management 12 35 6 Communication and Extension 07 15 Theory 70 180 Practical 30 40 Grand Total 100 220

UNIT I:Work,livelihood and Career

Ch. Work, livelihood and Career

UNIT II: Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

Ch. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics

Ch. Public Nutrition and Health

Ch. Catering and Food Service Management

Ch. Food Processing and Technology

Ch. Food Quality and Food Safety

UNIT III: Human Development and Family Studies

Ch. Early Childhood Care and Education

Ch. Special Education and Support Services

Ch. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programmes for Children, Youth and Elderly

UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising

Ch. Production and Quality Control in the Garment Industry

Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions

UNIT V: Resource management

Ch. Human Resource Management

Ch. Hospitality Management

Ch. Consumer Education and Protection

UNIT VI: Communication and Extension

Ch. Development Communication and Journalism

Ch. Media Management Design and Production

Prescribed textbook: Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part I and

Part II

CLASS XII HOME SCIENCE REFERENCE POINTS

UNIT I WORK ,LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER Chapter: WORK ,LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER

⟹ Introduction

- Work and meaningful work

- Work, careers and livelihood

⟹ Traditional occupation in India

- Agriculture

- Handicrafts

- Indian cuisine

- Visual arts

⟹ Work ,Age and Gender

- Gender issues in relation to work

- Issues and concerns related to women and work

✓ KGBV

✓ Beti bachao ,Beti Padhao Yojana

⟹Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood

- Attitudes and approaches to work

- Lifeskills for livelihood

- Essential soft skills at workplace

⟹ Ergonomics

- Definition and need for ergonomics

- Benefits of Ergonomics

⟹ Entrepreneurship

- Definition and characteristics

UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

Introduction

- Nutrition

- Clinical Nutrition

Significance

Basic concepts

Diet therapy

Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets

Changes in consistency

Feeding routes

Prevention of chronic diseases

Preparing for career

Scope

Chapter: PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH

Introduction

Significance

Basic concept

- Public health nutrition

- Nutritional Problems of India

o Protein energy malnutrition

o Micronutrient deficiencies

Iron deficiency anemia

Vitamin A deficiency

Iodine deficiency disorders

Strategies/Intervention to tackle Nutritional problems

Diet or food based strategies

Nutrient based strategies

Nutrition programmes operating in India

ICDS

Nutrient Deficiency Control Programmes

Food Supplementation Programmes

Food Security Programme

Health Care

Scope

Chapter: CATERING AND FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

Food service Industry

Food Service Management

Food Service

Food service Manager

Menu compiling

Types of Catering Services

Welfare or non-commercial

Commercial Services

Types of food service systems

Conventional food service system

Commissary food service system

Ready prepared food service system

Assembly service system

Menu planning

Management in food service

Preparing for a career

Scope

Careers in the catering and food service industry

Chapter: FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY

Introduction

Significance

Basic Concepts

Food Science

Food Processing

Food Technology

Food Manufacturing

Development of food processing and technology

Importance of Food processing and Preservation

Classification of food on the basis of extent and type of processing

Preparing for a career

Scope

Chapter: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY

Introduction

Basic Concepts

Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard)

Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological)

Food infection

Food poisoning

Food quality

Food standards regulation in India-FSSA (2006)

International Organization and agreements in the area of Food

Standards, Quality, Research and Trade

Codex Alimentarius Commission

International Organization for Standardisation

World Trade Organization

Food Safety Management Systems

Good manufacturing practices (GMP)

Good handling practices (GHP)

Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP)

Scope

UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES Chapter: Early Childhood Care and Education

Significance

Basic concepts

Preparing for a career

Scope

Chapter: Special Education and Support Services

Significance

Basic Concepts

Disability and its classification

Causes of disabilities

Special education methods

Knowledge and Skills

Preparing for a career in special education

Scope

Chapter: Management of support services, Institutions and programmes for children, youth and elderly

Basic concepts

Why are children vulnerable?

Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children

ICDS

SOS Children’s Village

Children’s Homes run by the Government

Adoption

Why are Youth vulnerable?

Youth programmes in India

Why are the elderly vulnerable?

Some programmes for the elderly

Preparing for a career

Scope

UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL Chapter: Design for Fabric and Apparel

Introduction

Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied)

Elements of design

Colour

Texture

Line

Shapes or form

Principles of Design

Proportion

Balance

Emphasis

Rhythm

Harmony

Preparing for career

Scope

Chapter: Fashion Design and Merchandising

Introduction

Significance

Basic Concepts

Fashion terminology –Fashion ,fads, style, classic

Fashion Development

France-The centre of fashion

Fashion Evolution

Fashion Merchandising

Fashion Retail Organization

Preparing For a career

Scope

Chapter: Production and Quality Control in the garment industry

Introduction

Garment industry in India

Production

Importance of production

Basic concepts

Fabric Inspection and Testing

Laying and cutting of fabric

Assembly of the product

Finishing and packaging

Quality assurance in the garment industry

Preparing for a career

Scope

Chapter: Care and maintenance of fabrics in Institution

Introduction

Basic concepts

Washing equipment

Drying equipment

Ironing/pressing equipment

Institutions

Preparing for a career

Scope

UNIT V - RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Chapter: Human Resource Management

Introduction

Significance

Recruiting and staffing

Training and Developing employees

Retention and redressal

Preparing for a career

Chapter: Hospitality Management

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

Departments involved in hospitality management of an organization

Scope

Chapter: Consumer Education and Protection

Introduction

Significance of consumer education and protection

Basic concepts

Consumer product

Consumer behaviour

Consumer forum

Consumer footfalls

Consumer problems

Consumer rights

Standardized marks (ISI, Wool Mark, Hall Mark, Silk Mark)

Protection Councils

Consumer Responsibilities

Scope

UNIT VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION

Chapter: Development communication and Journalism

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

Development

Development journalism

Development Communication

Methods of communication

Campaign

Radio and television

Print media

Information and communication technologies

Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field

Scope and career avenues in development communication

Chapter: Media Management, Design and Production

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

Media

Media planning

Media designing and production

Media evaluation and feedback Scope

PRACTICALS FOR CLASS XII

UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Modification of normal diet to soft diet for elderly people.

Development and preparation of supplementary foods for nutrition programmes.

Planning a menu for a school canteen or mid-day meal in school for a week.

Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product.

Qualitative test for food adulteration in: pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida.

UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES

Preparation and use of any one teaching aid to communicate socially relevant messages for children/ adolescents /adults in the community.

OR

Preparation of any one toy for children (age appropriate) using locally available and indigenous material

UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL

Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/batik/block printing.

Application of quality control techniques in garment industry(any one

readymade garment)- a) Fabric inspection

b) Quality of seams and fasteners/notions c) Size labels

Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.

UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.

Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following-

a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problems

UNIT VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION

Analysis and discussion of any one print/radio/electronic media with reference to focus, presentation, technology and cost.

PROJECT

ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROJECT MAY BE UNDERTAKEN AND EVALUATED-

Study of an integrated community based, nutrition/health programme being implemented in own area, with reference to-

a) Programme objectives

b) Focal Group/Beneficiaries

c) Modalities of implementation

Visit to the neighbouring areas and interview two adolescents and two adults regarding their perception of persons with special needs.

Profile any two person (child/adult) with special needs to find out their diet, clothing, activities,physical and psychological needs.

Planning any five messages for nutrition, health and life skills using different modes of communication for different focal groups.

Market survey any five processed foods with their packaging and label information.

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION: 30 Marks

Project: (5 marks)

Modification of any one family meal for elderly person. Preparing any one of the modified dish. (5 marks)

OR

Development and preparation of any one supplementary food for pre- schooler (2-6 years) nutrition programme.

OR

Planning a menu for school canteen and preparing any one nutritious dish.

Identify adulterant using chemical test in any one of the following- pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida. (2 marks)

Prepare a sample using applied textile design techniques tie and dye/batik/block printing. (4 marks)

Remove any one of the stain from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea, coffee. (2 marks)

Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- (5 marks)

a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities

c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problems

File: (5 marks)

Viva: (2 marks)