CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 and prepare for upcoming CBSE 12th Home Science board exam.

May 6, 2020 19:51 IST
CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21
Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. 

In class XII, the emphasis is on “Work and careers” through the life span. Within the curriculum the significance and scope of each domain (Foods and Nutrition, Human Development and Family Studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource  Management  and  Communication  and  Extension),  the  multiple thrust areas emerging within them have been emphasized. The units spell out the basic concepts, requisite knowledge and skills in each thrust areas and delineate the career avenues and the preparation required for them in order to make informed career choices.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 

Course Structure: Theory: 70 marks & Practical: 30 marks

No.

Units

Marks

No. of Periods

1

Work, Livelihood and Career

05

10

2

Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

18

45

3

Human Development and Family Studies

12

35

4

Fabric and Apparel

16

40

5

Resource Management

12

35

6

Communication and Extension

07

15

 

Theory

70

180

 

Practical

30

40

 

Grand Total

100

220

UNIT I:Work,livelihood and Career

Ch. Work, livelihood and Career

UNIT II: Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

Ch. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics

Ch. Public Nutrition and Health

Ch. Catering and Food Service Management

Ch. Food Processing and Technology

Ch. Food Quality and Food Safety

UNIT III: Human Development and Family Studies

Ch. Early Childhood Care and Education

Ch. Special Education and Support Services

Ch. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programmes for Children, Youth and Elderly

UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising

Ch. Production and Quality Control in the Garment Industry

Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions

UNIT V: Resource management 

Ch.  Human Resource Management 

Ch.  Hospitality Management

Ch.  Consumer Education and Protection

UNIT VI: Communication and Extension

Ch. Development Communication and Journalism

Ch. Media Management Design and Production

Prescribed textbook: Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part I and

Part II

CLASS XII   HOME SCIENCE REFERENCE POINTS

UNIT I WORK ,LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER Chapter: WORK ,LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER

⟹ Introduction

- Work and meaningful work

- Work, careers and livelihood

⟹ Traditional occupation in India

- Agriculture

- Handicrafts

- Indian cuisine

- Visual arts

⟹ Work ,Age and Gender

- Gender issues in relation to work

- Issues and concerns related to women and work

✓ KGBV

✓ Beti bachao ,Beti Padhao Yojana

⟹Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood

- Attitudes and approaches to work

- Lifeskills for livelihood

- Essential soft skills at workplace 

⟹ Ergonomics

- Definition and need for ergonomics

- Benefits of Ergonomics

⟹ Entrepreneurship

- Definition and characteristics

UNIT II   NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS

Introduction

- Nutrition

- Clinical Nutrition

Significance

Basic concepts

Diet therapy

Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets

Changes in consistency

Feeding routes

Prevention of chronic diseases

Preparing for career

Scope

Chapter: PUBLIC NUTRITION AND HEALTH

Introduction

Significance

Basic concept

            - Public health nutrition

            - Nutritional Problems of India

                     o Protein energy malnutrition

                     o Micronutrient deficiencies

Iron deficiency anemia

Vitamin A deficiency

Iodine deficiency disorders

Strategies/Intervention to tackle Nutritional problems

Diet or food based strategies

Nutrient based strategies

Nutrition programmes operating in India

ICDS

Nutrient Deficiency Control Programmes

Food Supplementation Programmes

Food Security Programme

Health Care

Scope

Chapter: CATERING AND FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

  Food service Industry

  Food Service Management

  Food Service

  Food service Manager

  Menu  compiling

Types of Catering Services

  Welfare or non-commercial

  Commercial Services

Types of food service systems

  Conventional food service system

  Commissary food service system

  Ready prepared food service system

  Assembly service system

Menu planning

Management in food service

Preparing for a career

Scope

Careers in the catering and food service industry

Chapter: FOOD PROCESSING AND TECHNOLOGY

    Introduction

    Significance

    Basic Concepts

  Food Science

  Food Processing

  Food Technology

  Food Manufacturing

    Development of food processing and technology

    Importance of Food processing and Preservation

    Classification of food on the basis of extent and type of processing

    Preparing for a career

    Scope

Chapter: FOOD QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY

    Introduction

    Basic Concepts

  Food safety (Toxicity & Hazard)

  Hazards (Physical, chemical and biological)

  Food infection

  Food poisoning

  Food quality

  Food standards regulation in India-FSSA (2006)

    International Organization and agreements in the area of Food

Standards, Quality, Research and Trade

  Codex Alimentarius Commission

  International Organization for Standardisation

  World Trade Organization

    Food Safety Management Systems

  Good manufacturing practices (GMP)

  Good handling practices (GHP)

  Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP)

    Scope

UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES Chapter: Early Childhood Care and Education

   Significance

  Basic concepts

  Preparing for a career

  Scope

Chapter: Special Education and Support Services

    Significance

    Basic Concepts

  Disability and its classification

  Causes of disabilities

  Special education methods

    Knowledge and Skills

    Preparing for a career in special education

    Scope

Chapter: Management of support services, Institutions and programmes for children, youth and elderly

    Basic concepts

    Why are children vulnerable?

    Institutions, programmes and initiatives for children

  ICDS

  SOS Children’s Village

  Children’s Homes run by the Government

  Adoption

    Why are Youth vulnerable?

    Youth programmes in India

    Why are the elderly vulnerable?

    Some programmes for the elderly

    Preparing for a career

    Scope

UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL Chapter: Design for Fabric and Apparel

    Introduction

    Basic concepts (Design: Structural & Applied)

    Elements of design

  Colour

  Texture

  Line

  Shapes or form

    Principles of Design

  Proportion

  Balance

  Emphasis

  Rhythm

  Harmony

    Preparing for career

    Scope

Chapter: Fashion Design and Merchandising

    Introduction

    Significance

    Basic Concepts

  Fashion terminology –Fashion ,fads, style, classic

    Fashion Development

  France-The centre of fashion

  Fashion Evolution

    Fashion Merchandising

    Fashion Retail Organization

    Preparing For a career

    Scope

Chapter: Production and Quality Control in the garment industry

    Introduction

  Garment industry in India

  Production

  Importance of production

    Basic concepts

  Fabric Inspection and Testing

  Laying and cutting of fabric

  Assembly of the product

  Finishing and packaging

    Quality assurance in the garment industry

    Preparing for a career

    Scope

Chapter: Care and maintenance of fabrics in Institution

    Introduction

    Basic concepts

  Washing equipment

  Drying equipment

  Ironing/pressing equipment

    Institutions

    Preparing for a career

    Scope

UNIT V - RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Chapter: Human Resource Management

Introduction

Significance

  Recruiting and staffing

  Training and Developing employees

  Retention and redressal

Preparing for a career

Chapter: Hospitality Management

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

Departments involved in hospitality management of an organization

Scope

Chapter: Consumer Education and Protection

Introduction

Significance of consumer education and protection

Basic concepts

  Consumer product

  Consumer behaviour

  Consumer forum

  Consumer footfalls

  Consumer problems

  Consumer rights

  Standardized marks (ISI, Wool Mark, Hall Mark, Silk Mark)

  Protection Councils

  Consumer Responsibilities

Scope

UNIT VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION 

Chapter: Development communication and Journalism

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

  Development

  Development journalism

  Development Communication

Methods of communication

  Campaign

  Radio and television

  Print media

  Information and communication technologies

Knowledge and skills required for a career in this field

Scope and career avenues in development communication

Chapter: Media Management, Design and Production

Introduction

Significance

Basic concepts

  Media

  Media planning

  Media designing and production

  Media evaluation and feedback Scope

PRACTICALS FOR CLASS XII

UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Modification of normal diet to soft diet for elderly people.

Development and preparation of supplementary foods for nutrition programmes.

Planning a menu for a school canteen or mid-day meal in school for a week.

Design, prepare and evaluate a processed food product.

Qualitative test for food adulteration in: pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida.

UNIT III HUMAN DEVELOPMENT AND FAMILY STUDIES

Preparation and use of any one teaching aid to communicate socially relevant messages for children/ adolescents /adults in the community.

OR

Preparation of any one  toy for children (age appropriate) using locally available and indigenous material

UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL

Preparation of  any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/batik/block printing.

Application of quality control techniques in garment industry(any one

readymade garment)- a) Fabric inspection

b) Quality of seams and fasteners/notions c) Size labels

Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.

UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.

Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following-

a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problems

UNIT VI COMMUNICATION AND EXTENSION

Analysis and discussion of any one  print/radio/electronic media with reference to focus, presentation, technology and cost.

PROJECT

ANY ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROJECT MAY BE UNDERTAKEN AND EVALUATED-

Study of an integrated community based, nutrition/health programme being implemented in own area, with reference to-

a) Programme objectives

b) Focal Group/Beneficiaries

c) Modalities of implementation

Visit to the neighbouring areas and interview  two adolescents and  two adults regarding their perception of persons with special needs.

Profile any two person (child/adult) with special needs to find out their diet, clothing, activities,physical and psychological needs.

Planning any five messages for nutrition, health and life skills using different modes of communication for different focal groups.

Market survey any five processed foods with their packaging and label information.

 SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION: 30 Marks

Project: (5 marks)

Modification of any one family meal for elderly person. Preparing any one of the modified dish. (5 marks)

OR

Development and preparation of any one supplementary food for pre- schooler (2-6 years) nutrition programme.

OR

Planning a menu for school canteen and preparing any one nutritious dish.

Identify adulterant  using chemical test in any one of the following- pure ghee, tea leaves, whole black pepper, turmeric powder, milk, asafoetida. (2 marks)

Prepare a sample using applied textile design techniques tie and dye/batik/block printing. (4 marks)

Remove any one of the stain from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea, coffee. (2 marks)

Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- (5 marks) 

a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities 

c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problems

File: (5 marks)

Viva: (2 marks)

 Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21: PDF

