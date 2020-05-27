CBSE Board Exams 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Announced New Updates - Students Can Opt to Appear for Exams in Their Districts

CBSE Board Exams 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced a big update. As per the new update, CBSE has decided to shift the examination centres of students who have shifted to other districts (other than the district of their examination centres). This is good news for students who are not present in the district from where they were appearing for the CBSE board examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released a notification and told that it will issue complete details in the first week of June. The board also advised the students that they should remain in touch with their own CBSE Schools and as soon as CBSE issues notification.

