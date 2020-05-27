CBSE Board Exams 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Announced New Updates - Students Can Opt to Appear for Exams in Their Districts

CBSE Board Exams 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced a big update. As per the new update, CBSE has decided to shift the examination centres of students who have shifted to other districts (other than the district of their examination centres). This is good news for students who are not present in the district from where they were appearing for the CBSE board examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released a notification and told that it will issue complete details in the first week of June. The board also advised the students that they should remain in touch with their own CBSE Schools and as soon as CBSE issues notification.
Tweet from HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank':
@DrRPNishank @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @PIBHRD https://t.co/h0i7Fky0Or— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 27, 2020
Official Notification from CBSE:
@DrRPNishank @OfficeOfSDhotre @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @PIBHRD pic.twitter.com/F73Fb0yPpA— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 27, 2020
CBSE Board Exams 2020 (10th & 12) from 1st July to 15 July:
As per CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2020, the first paper of CBSE 12th will be of Home Science subject (on 1st July). According to new CBSE 10th date sheet 2020, the 1st paper is of Social Science subject (on 1st July 2020) and the last paper is of English subject (on 15th July 2020).
