CBSE 2020: New Exam Dates For Pending Papers To Be Announced Shortly, CBSE Syllabus To Be Reduced - Check 5 Important Updates

CBSE 2020: New exam dates for pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 might be announced shortly online at cbse.nic.in. Here are the 5 important updates by MHRD for students.

May 6, 2020 15:57 IST
CBSE: A snapshot of board's official website (cbse.nic.in)
CBSE 2020: New exam dates for pending papers of CBSE  board exams 2020 might be announced shortly online at cbse.nic.in. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank yesterday announced exam dates for NEET 2020 (26 July) & JEE Main 2020 (18 July to 23 July). About exam dates of remaining CBSE 2020 board exams, he said that the committee is working and new exam dates will be announced shortly. 

CBSE Syllabus 2020 To Be Reduced: 

Ministry of Human Resources Development, through its official Twitter Handle, announced that the course committee of CBSE is working on the reduction of the syllabus in the various scenarios. 

CBSE Class 10 Exams Over (except for students from North-East Delhi):

To avoid any confusion, the Ministry of Human Resources Development also tweeted that no examination will be held for class 10 students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. Here is the snapshot of the official tweet.

No fee hike will be introduced for IITs, IIITs, and NITs for the academic year 2020-21

This is a good news for students & their parents, there will be no fee hike in IITs, IIITs, and NITs  this year.

UG and PG Courses for New Students (1st Year) May Commence from 1st September 2020 

This is another important update from MHRD for Class 12th students who will take admission to colleges this year. The session might start on 1st September 2020

Universities Exams might get cancelled if the situation does not improve and here are the guidelines from MHRD regarding evaluation & assessment.

