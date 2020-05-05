JEE Main 2020 from 18 July to 23 July, NEET on 26 July, JEE Advanced in August, Decision on New Exam Dates of Pending CBSE 2020 Papers in a Few Days: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

CBSE 2020, JEE & NEET Exam Date Updates: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, while interacting online with students via Twitter & Facebook announced some important updates. He said that JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from 18 July to 23 July, NEET on 26 July and JEE Advanced will be conducted in August. The decision on new exam dates of pending papers of CBSE 2020 board exams will be taken in a few days.

Tweet from Twitter handle of HRD Ministry Regarding 10th Board Exams

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today answers the questions of many students and their guardians via Twitter & Facebook in an online session whose duration was about one hour.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already stated that the board will conduct exams of 29 Main subjects which are essential for admission for the next important class or higher studies. Speculations were made that exam dates are CBSE board exams 2020 might be announced by HRD Minister today. However, he clarified that dates will be finalised and announced in one to two days.

CBSE Evaluation Process 2020: All You Need To Know

Most of the students were worried about exam dates of pending papers of CBSE 2020 board exams, JEE Main & NEET. The exam dates of competitive exams like JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020 have been announced & now students can take informed decisions and align their preparation strategy accordingly.

This is the second time HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with students online. Earlier he connected with students on 27th April 2020 & clarified various queries of students and guardians.

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Download PDF

NCERT Books & Solutions: Download in PDF format

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020: Paper Analysis, Videos, Review & Updates

CBSE Result 2020 - 10th & 12th: Check Latest News & Updates