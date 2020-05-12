CBSE 2020 - 21: 75% Attendance Compulsory, Latest Syllabus & Other Important Things Students Must Know

CBSE: Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many CBSE School students are taking online classes via Zoom. But some students are not taking online classes seriously. Students should know that 75% of attendance is compulsory to appear for CBSE board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. Students of receptive classes must have the latest CBSE Syllabus with them, especially students who are going to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams in March 2021. Here are some important points for students of CBSE Schools.

75% Percent Attendance Compulsory:

Most CBSE Schools are conducting classes online and teachers are taking attendance. Many students are asking if there might be an issue if they are not able to attend online classes. As per official rules and regulations, 75% attendance is compulsory to appear for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams. Students are advised to take online classes seriously and try to maintain attendance to avoid any issue.

CBSE 2020 Board Exams: Pending Papers For 12th & 10th To Be Conducted From 1st July To 15th July - HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

JEE (Advanced) 2020 on August 23, NEET on 26 July, JEE Main 2020 from 18 July to 23 July: HRD Ministry

New CBSE Syllabus 2020-21:

CBSE has recently released the syllabus for academic session 2020-21 (9th, 10th, 11th & 12th). Students are advised to keep the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 with them and prepare for exams accordingly. Although there is a high probability that CBSE Syllabus might be reduced until then students are advised to follow the official syllabus.

CBSE Result 2020 Expected in August:

It has been already decided by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that pending papers of CBSE 12th & 10th will be conducted from 1st July To 15th July 2020. In the meantime, CBSE Evaluation Process will start after sometime. CBSE Result 2020 is expected to be released in August.

NCERT Subject-wise Alternative Academic Calendar:

NCERT alternative calendar contains all the guidelines required to be followed while students are studying online from home during the lockdown. Links to access chapter-wise content are also available on DIKSHA, e-pathshala and NROER are available in the calendar.

Download Alternative Academic Calendar for Primary School Students: 1st to 5th

Download Alternative Academic Calendar for Upper Primary School Students: 6th to 8th

Download Alternative Academic Calendar for Secondary School Students: 9th & 10th

CBSE has also released a PDF of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). In this PDF, you will get answers of 35 frequently asked questions which will help you to clear your doubts. Download FAQs from the link given below

Frequently Asked Questions Relating to Class 12th & 10th Board Exams 2020: Download Now!