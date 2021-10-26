CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects Released: Download PDF Now!

Download CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects. It has been recently released by the board. The CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major subjects has been already released by the board. The link to download the CBSE 10th date sheet is given at the end of this article. Other links to access essential articles for board exam preparation are also available here. Students are advised to go through Term 1 CBSE 10th date sheet 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet (Major subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (New Curriculum for Term 1 and Term 2)

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22 (with Answers and Marking Scheme): Download in PDF

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects:

Day, Date, Time Subject Name Subject Code 17 November [Wednesday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Painting 049 18 November [Thursday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Rai 131 Gurung 132 Tamang 133 Sherpa 134 Thai 136 20 November [Saturday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Urdu Course - A 003 Punjabi 004 Bengali 005 Tamil 006 Telugu 007 Marathi 009 Gujarati 010 Manipuri 011 Urdu Course - B 303 22 November [Monday] Retailing 401 Security 403 Automotive 404 Introduction To Fin. Markets 405 Introduction To Tourism 406 Beauty & Wellness 407 Agriculture 408 Food Production 409 Front Office Operations 410 Banking & Insurance 411 Marketing & Sales 412 Health Care 413 Apparel 414 Multimedia 415 Multi Skill Found. Course 416 Artificial Intelligence 417 Physical Activity Trainer 418 25th November [Thursday] 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Information Technology 402 27th November [Saturday] National Cadet Corps 076 Telugu - Telangana 089 Bodo 092 Tangkhul 093 Japanese 094 Bhutia 095 Spanish 096 Kashmiri 097 Mizo 098 Bahasa Melayu 099 29 November [Monday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Sindhi 008 Malayalam 012 Odia 013 Assamese 014 Kannada 015 1st December [Wednesday] 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Hindustani Music (Vocal) 034 Hindustani Music (MEL INS) 035 Hindustani Music (PER INS) 036 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy 254 6th December [Monday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Elem. of Business 154 7th December [Tuesday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Arabic 016 Tibetan 017 French 018 German 020 Russian 021 Persian 023 Nepali 024 Limboo 025 Lepcha 026 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Carnatic Music (Vocal) 031 Carnatic Music (MEL INS) 032 Carnatic Music (PER INS) 033

Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021-22 (Minor Subjects)