CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects Released: Download PDF Now!

Download CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects. It has been recently released by the board. The CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major subjects has been already released by the board. The link to download the CBSE 10th date sheet is given at the end of this article. Other links to access essential articles for board exam preparation are also available here. Students are advised to go through Term 1 CBSE 10th date sheet 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.
CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (New Curriculum for Term 1 and Term 2)
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Sample Papers 2021-22 (with Answers and Marking Scheme): Download in PDF
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects:
|
Day, Date, Time
|
Subject Name
|
Subject Code
|
17 November [Wednesday]
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Painting
|
049
|
18 November [Thursday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Rai
|
131
|
Gurung
|
132
|
Tamang
|
133
|
Sherpa
|
134
|
Thai
|
136
|
20 November [Saturday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Urdu Course - A
|
003
|
Punjabi
|
004
|
Bengali
|
005
|
Tamil
|
006
|
Telugu
|
007
|
Marathi
|
009
|
Gujarati
|
010
|
Manipuri
|
011
|
Urdu Course - B
|
303
|
22 November [Monday]
|
Retailing
|
401
|
Security
|
403
|
Automotive
|
404
|
Introduction To Fin. Markets
|
405
|
Introduction To Tourism
|
406
|
Beauty & Wellness
|
407
|
Agriculture
|
408
|
Food Production
|
409
|
Front Office Operations
|
410
|
Banking & Insurance
|
411
|
Marketing & Sales
|
412
|
Health Care
|
413
|
Apparel
|
414
|
Multimedia
|
415
|
Multi Skill Found. Course
|
416
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
417
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
418
|
25th November [Thursday]
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Information Technology
|
402
|
27th November [Saturday]
|
National Cadet Corps
|
076
|
Telugu - Telangana
|
089
|
Bodo
|
092
|
Tangkhul
|
093
|
Japanese
|
094
|
Bhutia
|
095
|
Spanish
|
096
|
Kashmiri
|
097
|
Mizo
|
098
|
Bahasa Melayu
|
099
|
29 November [Monday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Sindhi
|
008
|
Malayalam
|
012
|
Odia
|
013
|
Assamese
|
014
|
Kannada
|
015
|
1st December [Wednesday]
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|
034
|
Hindustani Music (MEL INS)
|
035
|
Hindustani Music (PER INS)
|
036
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Elements of Book Keeping
& Accountancy
|
254
|
6th December [Monday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Elem. of Business
|
154
|
7th December [Tuesday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Arabic
|
016
|
Tibetan
|
017
|
French
|
018
|
German
|
020
|
Russian
|
021
|
Persian
|
023
|
Nepali
|
024
|
Limboo
|
025
|
Lepcha
|
026
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
031
|
Carnatic Music (MEL INS)
|
032
|
Carnatic Music (PER INS)
|
033
Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021-22 (Minor Subjects)