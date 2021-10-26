CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects Released: Download PDF Now!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 13:16 IST
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects

Download CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects. It has been recently released by the board. The CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major subjects has been already released by the board. The link to download the CBSE 10th date sheet is given at the end of this article. Other links to access essential articles for board exam preparation are also available here. Students are advised to go through Term 1 CBSE 10th date sheet 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects:

Day, Date, Time

Subject Name

Subject Code

17 November [Wednesday]


11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Painting

049

18 November [Thursday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Rai

131

Gurung

132

Tamang

133

Sherpa

134

Thai

136

20 November [Saturday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Urdu Course - A

003

Punjabi

004

Bengali

005

Tamil

006

Telugu

007

Marathi

009

Gujarati

010

Manipuri

011

Urdu Course - B

303

22 November [Monday]
 

Retailing

401
 

Security

403
 

Automotive

404
 

Introduction To Fin. Markets

405
 

Introduction To Tourism

406
 

Beauty & Wellness

407
 

Agriculture

408
 

Food Production

409
 

Front Office Operations

410
 

Banking & Insurance

411
 

Marketing & Sales

412
 

Health Care

413
 

Apparel

414
 

Multimedia

415
 

Multi Skill Found. Course

416
 

Artificial Intelligence

417
 

Physical Activity Trainer

418

25th November [Thursday]

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Information Technology

402

27th November [Saturday]
 

National Cadet Corps

076
 

Telugu - Telangana

089
 

Bodo

092
 

Tangkhul

093
 

Japanese

094
 

Bhutia

095
 

Spanish

096
 

Kashmiri

097
 

Mizo

098
 

Bahasa Melayu

099

29 November [Monday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Sindhi

008

Malayalam

012

Odia

013

Assamese

014

Kannada

015

1st December [Wednesday]

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Hindustani Music (Vocal)

034

Hindustani Music (MEL INS)

035

Hindustani Music (PER INS)

036

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Elements of Book Keeping

& Accountancy

254

6th December [Monday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Elem. of Business

154

7th December [Tuesday] 

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Arabic

016

Tibetan

017
 

French

018
 

German

020
 

Russian

021
 

Persian

023
 

Nepali

024
 

Limboo

025
 

Lepcha

026

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Carnatic Music (Vocal)

031

Carnatic Music (MEL INS)

032

Carnatic Music (PER INS)

033

Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021-22 (Minor Subjects)

