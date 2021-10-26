CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects has been released. The CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major subjects has been already released by the board. The link to download the date sheet is given at the end of this article. Links to access other important articles are also available here. Students are advised to go through CBSE date sheet 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects:

Day, Date, Time Subject Code 16 November 2021 [Tuesday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Entrepreneurship 066 Beauty and Wellness 807 17 November 2021 [Wednesday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Financial markets management 805 Typography and Computer application 817 Medical Diagnostics 828 Textile Design 829 20 November 2021 [Saturday] 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Fashion Studies 837 22nd November 2021 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Yoga 841 Early Childhood Care and Education 842 Artificial Intelligence 843 23rd November 2021 Tuesday 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Kathak dance 056 Bharatanatyam dance 057 Kuchipudi dance 058 Odissi dance 059 Manipuri dance 060 Kathakali dance 061 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Web application 803 Horticulture 816 25th November Thursday Legal studies 074 Sanskrit Core 322 26th November Friday National Cadet Corps (NCC) 076 Information Technology 802 Shorthand English 825 27th November Saturday Punjabi 104 Bengali 105 Tamil 106 Telugu 107 Sindhi 108 Marathi 109 Gujarat 110 Manipur 111 Malayalam 112 Odia 113 Assamese 114 Kanna 115 Arabic 116 Tibetan 117 French 118 German 120 Russian 121 Persian 123 Nepali 124 Limboo 125 Lapcha 126 Telugu Telangana 189 Bodo 192 Tangkhul 193 Japanese 194 Bhutia 195 Spanish 196 Kashmiri 197 Mizo 198 29 November [Monday] 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Hindustani Music Vocal 034 Hindustani Music MEL INS 035 Hindustani Music PER INS 036 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Automotive 804 Healthcare 813 Cost Accounting 823 Shorthand (Hindi) 826 30 November Tuesday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Urdu elective Sanskrit elective Knowledge and Practices of India Urdu Core Front office operations Insurance Geospatial Technology Electrical technology Taxation 11:20 AM - 12:30 PM Carnatic Music Vocal Carnatic Music MEL INS Carnatic Music PERC INS Multimedia 2nd December Thursday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Food Production 809 Office Procedures & Practices 824 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Design 830 3rd December Friday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM English Elective 001 4th December Saturday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Business Administration 833 6th December Monday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Applied Mathematics 241 23rd December Thursday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Tourism 806 Air Conditioning & Refrigeration 827 Salesmanship 831 27rd December Monday 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Painting 049 Graphics 050 Sculpture 051 App/Commercial Art 052 28 December Tuesday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Biotechnology 045 Engineering Graphics 046 Retail 801 Banking 811 Electronic Technology 820 Library & Info. Science 836 29 December Wednesday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Food Nutrition & Dietetics 834 30 December Thursday 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM Agriculture 808 Mass Media Studies 835

