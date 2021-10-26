Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects has been released. Download CBSE 12th Time Table 2021-22 for minor subjects and prepare for CBSE 12th board exam 2021-22.

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 12:52 IST
CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects
CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects has been released. The CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major subjects has been already released by the board. The link to download the date sheet is given at the end of this article. Links to access other important articles are also available here. Students are advised to go through CBSE date sheet 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects:

Day, Date, Time

Subject

Code

16 November 2021 [Tuesday]

 

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Entrepreneurship

066

Beauty and Wellness

807

17 November 2021 [Wednesday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Financial markets management

805

Typography and Computer application

817

Medical Diagnostics

828

Textile Design

829

20 November 2021 [Saturday]

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Fashion Studies

837

22nd November 2021

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Yoga

841

Early Childhood Care and Education 

842

Artificial Intelligence

843

23rd November 2021 Tuesday

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Kathak dance

056

Bharatanatyam dance

057

Kuchipudi dance

058

Odissi dance

059

Manipuri dance

060

Kathakali dance

061

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Web application

803

Horticulture

816

25th November Thursday
 

Legal studies

074

Sanskrit Core

322

26th November Friday
 

National Cadet Corps (NCC)

  076

Information Technology

802

Shorthand English

825

27th November Saturday
 

Punjabi

104
 

Bengali

105
 

Tamil

106
 

Telugu

107
 

Sindhi

108
 

Marathi

109
 

Gujarat

110
 

Manipur

111
 

Malayalam

112
 

Odia

113
 

Assamese

114
 

Kanna

115
 

Arabic

116
 

Tibetan

117
 

French

118
 

German

120
 

Russian

121
 

Persian

123
 

Nepali

124
 

Limboo

125
 

Lapcha

126
 

Telugu Telangana

189
 

Bodo

192
 

Tangkhul

193
 

Japanese

194
 

Bhutia

195
 

Spanish

196 
 

Kashmiri

197
 

Mizo

198

29 November [Monday]

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Hindustani Music Vocal 

034

Hindustani Music MEL INS

035

Hindustani Music PER INS

036

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Automotive

804

Healthcare

813

Cost Accounting

823

Shorthand (Hindi) 

826

30 November Tuesday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Urdu elective

  

Sanskrit  elective

  

Knowledge and Practices of India

  

Urdu Core

  

Front office operations

  

Insurance

  

Geospatial Technology

  

Electrical technology

  

Taxation

  

11:20 AM - 12:30 PM

Carnatic Music Vocal

  

Carnatic Music MEL INS

  

Carnatic Music PERC INS

  

Multimedia

  

2nd December Thursday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Food Production

809

Office Procedures & Practices

824

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Design

830

3rd December Friday 

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

English Elective

001

4th December Saturday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Business Administration

833

6th December Monday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Applied Mathematics

241

23rd December Thursday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Tourism

806

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

827

Salesmanship

831

27rd December Monday

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Painting

049

Graphics

050

Sculpture

051

App/Commercial Art

052

28 December Tuesday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Biotechnology

045

Engineering Graphics

046

Retail

801

Banking

811

Electronic Technology

820

Library & Info. Science

836

29 December Wednesday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Food Nutrition & Dietetics

834

30 December Thursday

11:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Agriculture

808

Mass Media Studies

835

Download CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects

