CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects has been released. The CBSE date sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for major subjects has been already released by the board. The link to download the date sheet is given at the end of this article. Links to access other important articles are also available here. Students are advised to go through CBSE date sheet 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.
CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects:
|
Day, Date, Time
|
Subject
|
Code
|
16 November 2021 [Tuesday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Entrepreneurship
|
066
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
807
|
17 November 2021 [Wednesday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Financial markets management
|
805
|
Typography and Computer application
|
817
|
Medical Diagnostics
|
828
|
Textile Design
|
829
|
20 November 2021 [Saturday]
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Fashion Studies
|
837
|
22nd November 2021
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Yoga
|
841
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
|
842
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
843
|
23rd November 2021 Tuesday
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Kathak dance
|
056
|
Bharatanatyam dance
|
057
|
Kuchipudi dance
|
058
|
Odissi dance
|
059
|
Manipuri dance
|
060
|
Kathakali dance
|
061
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Web application
|
803
|
Horticulture
|
816
|
25th November Thursday
|
Legal studies
|
074
|
Sanskrit Core
|
322
|
26th November Friday
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
|
076
|
Information Technology
|
802
|
Shorthand English
|
825
|
27th November Saturday
|
Punjabi
|
104
|
Bengali
|
105
|
Tamil
|
106
|
Telugu
|
107
|
Sindhi
|
108
|
Marathi
|
109
|
Gujarat
|
110
|
Manipur
|
111
|
Malayalam
|
112
|
Odia
|
113
|
Assamese
|
114
|
Kanna
|
115
|
Arabic
|
116
|
Tibetan
|
117
|
French
|
118
|
German
|
120
|
Russian
|
121
|
Persian
|
123
|
Nepali
|
124
|
Limboo
|
125
|
Lapcha
|
126
|
Telugu Telangana
|
189
|
Bodo
|
192
|
Tangkhul
|
193
|
Japanese
|
194
|
Bhutia
|
195
|
Spanish
|
196
|
Kashmiri
|
197
|
Mizo
|
198
|
29 November [Monday]
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
034
|
Hindustani Music MEL INS
|
035
|
Hindustani Music PER INS
|
036
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Automotive
|
804
|
Healthcare
|
813
|
Cost Accounting
|
823
|
Shorthand (Hindi)
|
826
|
30 November Tuesday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Urdu elective
|
Sanskrit elective
|
Knowledge and Practices of India
|
Urdu Core
|
Front office operations
|
Insurance
|
Geospatial Technology
|
Electrical technology
|
Taxation
|
11:20 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Carnatic Music Vocal
|
Carnatic Music MEL INS
|
Carnatic Music PERC INS
|
Multimedia
|
2nd December Thursday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Food Production
|
809
|
Office Procedures & Practices
|
824
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Design
|
830
|
3rd December Friday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
English Elective
|
001
|
4th December Saturday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Business Administration
|
833
|
6th December Monday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Applied Mathematics
|
241
|
23rd December Thursday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Tourism
|
806
|
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration
|
827
|
Salesmanship
|
831
|
27rd December Monday
|
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Painting
|
049
|
Graphics
|
050
|
Sculpture
|
051
|
App/Commercial Art
|
052
|
28 December Tuesday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Biotechnology
|
045
|
Engineering Graphics
|
046
|
Retail
|
801
|
Banking
|
811
|
Electronic Technology
|
820
|
Library & Info. Science
|
836
|
29 December Wednesday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
834
|
30 December Thursday
|
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM
|
Agriculture
|
808
|
Mass Media Studies
|
835
Download CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1) for Minor Subjects