Physics CBSE Class 12 (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Download Question Paper PDF & Check Answer Key

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) question paper PDF and check answer key. 

Created On: Dec 10, 2021 13:44 IST
Modified On: Dec 10, 2021 14:51 IST
Physics question paper (PDF) of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 is available here for download. Feedback & reviews of students about CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) are also available here. One can check them from the link given below.

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Moderately Difficult - Check Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates

⇒ CBSE Answer Key: Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) - Shortly

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22: Snapshot From Paper

Question From Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper:

This section consists of 25 multiple choice questions with overall choice to attempt any 20 questions.
In case more than desirable number of questions are attempted, ONLY first 20 will be considered for
evaluation.
Q1. A negatively charged object X is repelled by another charged object Y. However, an object Z is attracted to object Y. Which of the following is the best possibility for the object Z?
(a) positively charged only
(b) negatively charged only
(c) neutral or positively charged
(d) neutral or negatively charged

Q2. In an experiment three microscopic latex spheres are sprayed into a chamber and became
charged with charges +3e, +5e and −3e respectively. All the three spheres came in contact
simultaneously for a moment and got separated. Which one of the following are possible values for
the final charge on the spheres?
(a) +5e, −4e, +5e
(b) +6e, +6e, −7e
(c) −4e, +3.5e, +5.5e
(d) +5e, −8e, +7e

Q3. An object has charge of 1 C and gains 5.0 x 10 18 electrons. The net charge on the object becomes-
(a) −0.80 C
(b) +0.80 C
(c) +1.80 C
(d) +0.20 C

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper PDF

FAQ

Where can I check the answer key of CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1)?

One can check the answer key of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 from the CBSE section of Jagran Josh.

How was Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22?

Students who appeared for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 told us that the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

From where can I download the question paper of Term 1 CBSE class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22?

Jagran Josh has provided a direct link to download Term 1 CBSE class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 (PDF). One can access it from this article.
