Physics CBSE Class 12 (Term 1) Board Exam 2021-22: Download Question Paper PDF & Check Answer Key

Physics question paper (PDF) of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22 is available here for download. Feedback & reviews of students about CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) are also available here. One can check them from the link given below.

⇒ CBSE Answer Key: Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) - Shortly

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22: Snapshot From Paper

Question From Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper:

This section consists of 25 multiple choice questions with overall choice to attempt any 20 questions.

In case more than desirable number of questions are attempted, ONLY first 20 will be considered for

evaluation.

Q1. A negatively charged object X is repelled by another charged object Y. However, an object Z is attracted to object Y. Which of the following is the best possibility for the object Z?

(a) positively charged only

(b) negatively charged only

(c) neutral or positively charged

(d) neutral or negatively charged

Q2. In an experiment three microscopic latex spheres are sprayed into a chamber and became

charged with charges +3e, +5e and −3e respectively. All the three spheres came in contact

simultaneously for a moment and got separated. Which one of the following are possible values for

the final charge on the spheres?

(a) +5e, −4e, +5e

(b) +6e, +6e, −7e

(c) −4e, +3.5e, +5.5e

(d) +5e, −8e, +7e

Q3. An object has charge of 1 C and gains 5.0 x 10 18 electrons. The net charge on the object becomes-

(a) −0.80 C

(b) +0.80 C

(c) +1.80 C

(d) +0.20 C

.

.

.

.