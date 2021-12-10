CBSE Class 12 Physics Answer Key 2021-22: Get CBSE 12 Physics Answer Key

Check CBSE answer key for 12th Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Link to download CBSE Class 12 Physics question paper & other resources are also available here.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12 Physics (Term 1) CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Q1. A negatively charged object X is repelled by another charged object Y. However, an object Z is attracted to object Y. Which of the following is the best possibility for the object Z?

(a) positively charged only

(b) negatively charged only

(c) neutral or positively charged

(d) neutral or negatively charged

Answer:

(c)

2. In an experiment three microscopic latex spheres are sprayed into a chamber and became

charged with charges +3e, +5e and −3e respectively. All the three spheres came in contact

simultaneously for a moment and got separated. Which one of the following are possible values for the final charge on the spheres?

(a) +5e, −4e, +5e

(b) +6e, +6e, −7e

(c) −4e, +3.5e, +5.5e

(d) +5e, −8e, +7e

Answer:

(c)

3. An object has charge of 1 C and gains 5.0 x 10^18 electrons. The net charge on the object becomes-

(a) −0.80 C

(b) +0.80 C

(c) +1.80 C

(d) +0.20 C

Answer:

(d)

4. Kirchhoff's first rule ΣI = 0 and second rule ΣIR = ΣE (where the symbols have their usual meanings) are respectively based on -

(a) conservation of momentum and conservation of charge

(b) conservation of energy, conservation of charge

(c) conservation of charge, conservation of momentum

(d) conservation of charge, conservation of energy

Answer: (d)

5. The electric power consumed by a 220 V - 100 W bulb when operated at 110 V is

(a) 25 W

(b) 30 W

(c) 35 W

(d) 45 W

Answer:

(a)

6. Which of the following has a negative temperature coefficient of resistivity?

(a) metal

(b) metal and semiconductor

(c) semiconductor

(d) metal and alloy

Answer: (c)

7. Two wires carrying currents I1, and I2 lie, one slightly above the other, in a horizontal plane as shown in figure. The region of vertically upward strongest magnetic field is



(a) I

(b) II

(c) III

(d) IV

Answer: (b)

This is developing story, more answer will be available here shortly.