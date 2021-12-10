CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Moderately Difficult - Check Paper Analysis, Review, Answer Key & Latest Updates

Check question paper analysis & reviews of CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2021-22 (Term 1). Link to access CBSE physics question paper PF & answer key are also available here.

Check question paper analysis of Term 1 CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2021-22. Question paper (PD) & answer key can also be accessed from this article. Students who took CBSE Physics Term 1 board exam 2021-22 on 10 December told us that the paper was moderately difficult & a few questions were tricky. Jagran Josh has collected detailed feedback & the question paper from the students. One can access these resources from the links given below.

⇰ Check Answer Key: CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 - Shortly

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Paper Pattern

There are three sections in this question paper. More details about each section are given below

- Section A: 25 Questions (To Be Attempted - Any 5 Questions)

- Section B: 24 Questions (To Be Attempted - Any 20 Questions)

- Section C: 6 Questions (To Be Attempted - Any 5 Questions)

- No negative marking

- All questions carry equal marks.

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Feedback From Students

A brief summary of the important points from the feedback of students is given below

- Difficulty level of the paper: Moderate

- Paper pattern was similar to Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22

- Most of the questions were based on NCERT Textbooks

- A few similar to the questions given in NCERT Exemplar

- All the questions were asked from Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus

More updates will be available here shortly.