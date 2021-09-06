CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for Class 12 Physics (Term 1) Exam Released: Download & Prepare For CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF). Check difficulty level of MCQ with Marking Scheme.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF) for Term 1 Physics board exam which will be held either in November or December. It has multiple choice questions with answers. The link to download CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 is also available here for download and it contains answers to all the questions of the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper.

Also Check:

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined) All Subjects - Science, Commerce, Arts!

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper 2021-22

Term 1

Subject: Physics (042)

Time: 90 Minutes Max. Marks 35

General Instructions:

The Question Paper contains three sections. Section A has 25 questions. Attempt any 20 questions. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any20 questions. Section C has 6 questions. Attempt any 5 questions. All questions carry equal marks. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A

This section consists of 25 multiple choice questions with overall choice to attempt any 20 questions. In case more than desirable number of questions are attempted, ONLY first 20 will be considered for evaluation.

Q1. Which of the following is NOT the property of equipotential surface?

(i) They do not cross each other.

(ii) The rate of change of potential with distance on them is zero.

(iii) For a uniform electric field they are concentric spheres.

(iv) They can be imaginary spheres.

Q2. Two point charges +8q and -2q are located at x = 0 and x = L respectively.

The point on x axis at which net electric field is zero due to these charges is-

(i) 8L

(ii) 4L

(iii) 2 L

(iv) L

Q3. An electric dipole of moment p is placed parallel to the uniform electric field. The amount of work done in rotating the dipole by 900 is-

(i) 2pE

(ii) pE

(iii) pE/2

(iv) Zero

Q4. Three capacitors 2µF, 3µF and 6µF are joined in series with each other.

The equivalent capacitance is-

(i) 1/2µF

(ii) 1µF

(iii) 2µF

(iv) 11µF

Q5. Two point charges placed in a medium of dielectric constant 5 are at a distance r between them, experiencing an electrostatic force ‘F’. The electrostatic force between them in vacuum at the same distance r will be-

(i) 5F

(ii) F

(iii) F/2

(iv) F/5

Q6. Which statement is true for Gauss law-

(i) All the charges whether inside or outside the gaussian surface contribute to the electric flux.

(ii) Electric flux depends upon the geometry of the gaussian surface.

(iii) Gauss theorem can be applied to non-uniform electric field.

(iv) The electric field over the gaussian surface remains continuous and uniform at every point.

Q7. A capacitor plate is charged by a battery with ‘V’ volts. After charging battery is disconnected and a dielectric slab with dielectric constant ‘K’ is inserted between its plates, the potential across the plates of a capacitor will become

(i) Zero

(ii) V/2

(iii) V/K

(iv) KV

Q8.The best instrument for accurate measurement of EMF of a cell is-

(i) Potentiometer

(ii) metre bridge

(iii) Voltmeter

(iv) ammeter and voltmeter

Q9. An electric current is passed through a circuit containing two wires of same material, connected in parallel. If the lengths and radii of the wires are in the ratio of 3:2 and 2:3, then the ratio of the current passing through the wire will be

(i) 2:3

(ii) 3:2

(iii) 8:27

(iv) 27:8

Q10.By increasing the temperature, the specific resistance of a conductor and a semiconductor-

(i) increases for both.

(ii) decreases for both.

(iii) increases for a conductor and decreases for a semiconductor.

(iv) decreases for a conductor and increases for a semiconductor.

Q11.We use alloys for making standard resistors because they have

(i) low temperature coefficient of resistivity and high specific resistance

(ii) high temperature coefficient of resistivity and low specific resistance

(iii) low temperature coefficient of resistivity and low specific resistance

(iv) high temperature coefficient of resistivity and high specific resistance

Q12. A constant voltage is applied between the two ends of a uniform metallic wire, heat ‘H’ is developed in it. If another wire of the same material, double the radius and twice the length as compared to original wire is used then the heat developed in it will be-

(i) H/2

(ii) H

(iii) 2H

(iv) 4H

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and answers, download CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF from the following link

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF