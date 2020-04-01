CBSE 2020: Notice of About 10 Days Will Be Given Before Resuming Board Exams, Papers for Only 29 Main Subjects Will Be Conducted, All Students Studying in Classes 1 to 8 to Be Promoted -Check 8 Points

CBSE 2020: As per the new updates released on the official website of CBSE (i.e.cbse.nic.in), the board will give a notice period of 10 days before resuming CBSE board exams 2020. Also, the board will conduct papers of only 29 main subjects. New CBSE Date Sheet 2020 will be released by the board after the assessment of the situation (due to COVID - 19). As per the official notification, all the students studying in classes 1st to 8th of CBSE Schools may be promoted to the next class or grade. Here are the 8 important points for all CBSE school students, teachers and parents.

CBSE 2020: Latest Updates from CBSE

1. All students of Classes 1st to 8th studying CBSE School may be promoted to the next class or grade

2. For Class 9th & 11th Students:

All CBSE Schools (where exams are not conducted yet) are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades based on all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

3. Regarding New Exam Dates for 10th & 12th board exams 2020

After analysing the current situation and keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. into account, the Central Board of Secondary Education will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the exams.

4. List of 29 Subjects for which CBSE Board Exams 2020 will be conducted

Subjects of class 10 for which exams will be held Subjects of class 12 for which exams will be held To be conducted for whole of India To be conducted for North East Delhi To be conducted for whole of India To be conducted for North East Delhi Nil 1.Hindi Course A, 2.Hindi Course B, 3.English Comm, 4.English Lng & Lit, 5. Science, 6.Social Science 1.Business Studies, 2. Geography, 3.Hindi (Elective), 4.Hindi (Core), 5.Home Science, 6.Sociology, 7.Computer Science (Old), 1.English Elective - N, 2. English Elective -C, 3. English Core, 4.Mathematics, 5. Economics, 6.Biology, 7.Political Science, 8.History,

8.Computer Science (New), 9.Information Practice (Old) 10.Information Practice (new), 11.Information Technology, 12. Bio-Technology 9.Physics, 10.Accountancy, 11.Chemistry Nil 06 12 11

5. CBSE schools in foreign countries:

CBSE has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking/assessment to declare results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools.

6. Regarding CBSE's Evaluation work:

The Board will come out with further instructions for evaluating in the changed circumstances. For details read the official notification.

7. Avoid rumours:

CBSE has provided URLs of its official website and social media accounts. Stakeholders are advised to trust the information available in these platforms

Official website: www.cbse.nic.in

Instagram: https://instagram.com/cbse_hq_1929

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@cbseindia29

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29/

8. CBSE Schools to inform all students:

The board requested all its affiliated schools to ensure that this information is disseminated to all concerned students by the respective schools.

