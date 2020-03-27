CBSE Result 2020: After KV’s & State Boards’ Decision To Pass Students of Classes 1 to 9, Scholars & Parents Seeking Clarity from the Board

CBSE Result 2020: Amid COVID - 19 pandemic & lockdown, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and many state boards (like Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry) have decided to promote school students (Classes 1st to 9th & Class 11th, different for different boards) After this, many students & parents are seeking clarity from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) via twitter.

In an attempt to stop the spread of Novel Coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi has imposed a 21 days nationwide lockdown (starting from March 25th, 2020).

Recently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) announced its decision to promote all students from Classes 1st to 9th, without examinations. Various state boards (like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry) also decided to pass all students from Classes 1st to 9th.

Many students of CBSE Schools and their parents are seeking clarity from the board about the remaining papers of CBSE Board Exams 2020 and also about CBSE Result 2020.

Here are some of the tweets.

Recently, CBSE has also responded from its twitter handle and asked the students to wait for an official update.

Other similar tweet

CBSE board exams 2020 were held from 15th February to 18th March 2020. After that rest of papers (from 19th March to 31st March) have been postponed and new CBSE exam dates are not announced yet. New CBSE board exam dates for the postponed exams are likely to be declared in the month of April. Students are advised to visit official website of CBSE (i.e. cbse.nic.in) and Jagranjosh.com for all the updates.

