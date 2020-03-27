JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020: Chapter-Wise Important MCQs for Physics Section & Updates

JEE Main 2020 has been postponed and new dates will be announced shortly. However, NEET 2020 has also been postponed. Jagran Josh will provide the latest news about NEET 2020. Students preparing for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 can check important questions & answers for the preparation of JEE Main & NEET 2020. These questions are based on important concepts of Class 12 Physics NCERT textbooks and are very helpful for preparation.

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Physics - Chapter 1 Electric Charges and Fields - NEET 2020; Also Important for JEE Main 2020

⇒ JEE Main 2020: Check Important MCQs (with Answers) from Class 12 Physics - Chapter 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance for Preparation - Also Useful for - NEET 2020

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 3 Current Electricity; Also useful for JEE Main, NEET, UPSEE, WBJEE

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 4 Moving Charges and Magnetism; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 5-Magnetism and Matter; Also useful for NEET JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 6 – Electromagnetic Induction; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 7 - Alternating Current; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 8 - Electromagnetic Waves; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 9 - Ray Optics and Optical Instruments; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 10 - Wave Optics; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 11 - Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter; Also useful for NEET,JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 12 - Atoms; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 13 - Nuclei; Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, UPSEE, WBJEE & Other Engineering Entrance Exams

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 14 - Semiconductor Electronics: Material, Devices & Simple Circuits Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, WBJEE, UPSEE

⇒ Important MCQs (with Answers) for Class 12 Physics - Chapter 15 - Communication Systems Also useful for NEET, JEE Main, WBJEE, UPSEE