SSC GD Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Maha 10th Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Timing

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 14, 2025, 11:01 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the date sheets for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams 2026. The MSBSHSE SSC date sheets will be available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in, once released.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official MSBSHSE 10th State Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time
Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official MSBSHSE 10th State Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the much-anticipated date sheets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations for the year 2026. This announcement is crucial for lakhs of students preparing for their board exams, as it will provide a clear schedule for the upcoming assessments. Once released, students will be able to access and download the official date sheets directly from the MSBSHSE's official website, mahahsscboard.in. This detailed timetable will outline the dates, times, and subjects for the SSC exams, enabling students to plan their study schedules effectively.

MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2026: Download Complete Schedule here! 

The Maharashtra 10th board exam's provisional schedule for 2026 is given below. Students should aim to complete the Maha 10th class syllabus a minimum of two months prior to the exams.

Dates (Tentative)

Morning shift

11 am to 2 PM

Afternoon shift

 3 PM to 6 PM

February 20, 2026

Marathi Hindi

Gujarati

Urdu Tamil Telugu

Kannada

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

German

French

February 23, 2026

Multi Skill Assistant

Technician/Introduction to

Basic Technology

Automotive Service

Technician

Store Operation Assistant

Assistant Beauty Therapist

Tourism and Hospitality -

Food & Beverage Service Trainee

Agriculture-Solanaceous

Crop Cultivator

Electronics & Hardware Field

Technician-Other Home

Appliances

Home Care Home Health

Stomach

Mechanical Technology

Electrical Technology

Electronics Technology

Power-Consumer Energy

Meter Technician

Physical Education (Sport)-

Early Year Physical Activity

Facilitator

Apparels-Sewing Machine

Operator

Plumber General

 

February 24, 2026

Marathi

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengali

Punjabi

Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)

 

March 6, 2026

Urdu

Gujarati

Sanskrit

There is

Ardhamagadhi

Persian

Arabic

Avesta

Pahalavi

Russian

Second or third language (Composite course)

Urdu

Sanskrit

Pali

Ardhamagadhi

Arabic

Persian

French

German

Russian

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Punjabi

Bengali

Gujarati

March 2, 2026

English

 

March 3, 2026

Hindi

 

March 5, 2026

Mathematics part- 1

Arithmetic

 

March 7, 2026

Mathematics part- 2

 

March 10, 2026

Science and Technology Part- 1

Physiology, hygiene and home science

 

March 12, 2026

Science and Technology Part- 2

 

March 16, 2026

Social Sciences part -1

 

March 17, 2026

Social Sciences part -2

 

MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2026: Steps to download date sheet from official website– mahahsscboard.in

Save MSBSHSE SSC datesheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.To obtain the 2026 MSBSHSE SSC date sheets, please follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate your web browser to mahahsscboard.in, which is the official website for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

  2. Locate the Exam Schedule Link: On the homepage, look for a prominent link that specifically mentions the "Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam schedule PDF" or something similar. Click on this link to proceed.

  3. Download and Print: Once you click the link, the date sheet will likely open as a PDF document. You can then download this PDF to your device and print a copy for your reference.

Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Dates: Official Websites

  • mahresult.nic.in

  • msbshse.co.in

  • mh-ssc.ac.in

MSBSHSE SSC Exams: Past 5 Years' Exam Dates

The following table presents the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) SSC (Class 10) examination dates for the past five years, providing a historical overview of the examination schedules.

Year

MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates

2025

February 21 to March 17

2024

March 1 to March 26

2023

March 2 to March 25

2022

March 15 to April 18

2021

April 29 to May 20

2020

March 3 to March 23

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News