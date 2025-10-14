Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official MSBSHSE 10th State Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the much-anticipated date sheets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations for the year 2026. This announcement is crucial for lakhs of students preparing for their board exams, as it will provide a clear schedule for the upcoming assessments. Once released, students will be able to access and download the official date sheets directly from the MSBSHSE's official website, mahahsscboard.in. This detailed timetable will outline the dates, times, and subjects for the SSC exams, enabling students to plan their study schedules effectively.
The Maharashtra 10th board exam's provisional schedule for 2026 is given below. Students should aim to complete the Maha 10th class syllabus a minimum of two months prior to the exams.
|
Dates (Tentative)
|
Morning shift
11 am to 2 PM
|
Afternoon shift
3 PM to 6 PM
|
February 20, 2026
|
Marathi Hindi
Gujarati
Urdu Tamil Telugu
Kannada
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
|
German
French
|
February 23, 2026
|
Multi Skill Assistant
Technician/Introduction to
Basic Technology
Automotive Service
Technician
Store Operation Assistant
Assistant Beauty Therapist
Tourism and Hospitality -
Food & Beverage Service Trainee
Agriculture-Solanaceous
Crop Cultivator
Electronics & Hardware Field
Technician-Other Home
Appliances
Home Care Home Health
Stomach
Mechanical Technology
Electrical Technology
Electronics Technology
Power-Consumer Energy
Meter Technician
Physical Education (Sport)-
Early Year Physical Activity
Facilitator
Apparels-Sewing Machine
Operator
Plumber General
|
|
February 24, 2026
|
Marathi
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Bengali
Punjabi
Second or third language - Marathi (Composite course)
|
|
March 6, 2026
|
Urdu
Gujarati
Sanskrit
There is
Ardhamagadhi
Persian
Arabic
Avesta
Pahalavi
Russian
|
Second or third language (Composite course)
Urdu
Sanskrit
Pali
Ardhamagadhi
Arabic
Persian
French
German
Russian
Kannada
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Sindhi
Punjabi
Bengali
Gujarati
|
March 2, 2026
|
English
|
|
March 3, 2026
|
Hindi
|
|
March 5, 2026
|
Mathematics part- 1
Arithmetic
|
|
March 7, 2026
|
Mathematics part- 2
|
|
March 10, 2026
|
Science and Technology Part- 1
Physiology, hygiene and home science
|
|
March 12, 2026
|
Science and Technology Part- 2
|
|
March 16, 2026
|
Social Sciences part -1
|
|
March 17, 2026
|
Social Sciences part -2
|
MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2026: Steps to download date sheet from official website– mahahsscboard.in
Save MSBSHSE SSC datesheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.To obtain the 2026 MSBSHSE SSC date sheets, please follow these simple steps:
-
Visit the Official Website: Navigate your web browser to mahahsscboard.in, which is the official website for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
-
Locate the Exam Schedule Link: On the homepage, look for a prominent link that specifically mentions the "Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam schedule PDF" or something similar. Click on this link to proceed.
-
Download and Print: Once you click the link, the date sheet will likely open as a PDF document. You can then download this PDF to your device and print a copy for your reference.
Maharashtra Class 10 Exam Dates: Official Websites
-
mahresult.nic.in
-
msbshse.co.in
-
mh-ssc.ac.in
MSBSHSE SSC Exams: Past 5 Years' Exam Dates
The following table presents the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) SSC (Class 10) examination dates for the past five years, providing a historical overview of the examination schedules.
|
Year
|
MSBSHSE SSC Exam Dates
|
2025
|
February 21 to March 17
|
2024
|
March 1 to March 26
|
2023
|
March 2 to March 25
|
2022
|
March 15 to April 18
|
2021
|
April 29 to May 20
|
2020
|
March 3 to March 23
