Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official MSBSHSE 10th State Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the much-anticipated date sheets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations for the year 2026. This announcement is crucial for lakhs of students preparing for their board exams, as it will provide a clear schedule for the upcoming assessments. Once released, students will be able to access and download the official date sheets directly from the MSBSHSE's official website, mahahsscboard.in. This detailed timetable will outline the dates, times, and subjects for the SSC exams, enabling students to plan their study schedules effectively.

MSBSHSE SSC Time Table 2026: Download Complete Schedule here!

The Maharashtra 10th board exam's provisional schedule for 2026 is given below. Students should aim to complete the Maha 10th class syllabus a minimum of two months prior to the exams.