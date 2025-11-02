School Holiday on November 3, 2025 (Monday): Schools in These States Closed Due to Rains and Regional Festivals

School Holiday, November 3, 2025: The past few weeks have been holiday-rich for students across India, with several states observing breaks due to Diwali celebrations, regional festivals, and weather-related alerts. As Cyclone Montha weakened and moved away from the Indian coast, most states have started resuming normal academic schedules. However, the situation is not uniform across the country. While some areas are reopening schools on Monday, November 3, others continue to face school closures due to rainfall, flooding, or local festivals.
Check this article for state-wise updates on school reopening and holidays for November 3 and November 5, 2025, including notifications from education departments and local administrations regarding Guru Nanak Jayanti, regional events, and weather-related closures.
State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 3 and November 5, 2025
Several states have announced holidays or partial closures for schools on November 3 and November 5, 2025, due to regional observances and Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. Here’s a quick look at the latest state-wise updates.
Andhra Pradesh: Schools Likely to Function Normally
- After two days of precautionary holidays (October 31 and November 1) due to Cyclone Montha, schools in Andhra Pradesh are expected to reopen on November 3 (Monday).
- According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and thunderstorms may occur in isolated areas, but no severe weather warning has been issued.
- District administrations have instructed schools to conduct classes normally, although local authorities will issue updates if conditions worsen.
Tamil Nadu: Regular Classes on November 3
- Schools across Tamil Nadu will function as usual on Monday, November 3. The IMD has predicted only light to moderate rainfall in certain coastal districts.
- Authorities clarified that schools will remain open unless heavy rain warnings are issued. Parents are advised to stay alert for local weather updates and school circulars during the coming week.
Odisha: Schools Reopen After Cyclone-Related Holidays
- In Odisha, educational institutions that were shut due to Cyclone Montha have resumed operations from November 3.
- The cyclone’s impact had led to temporary closures earlier, but the weather has now improved.
- In some coastal areas, schools that were used as relief centers are completing cleanup activities. Parents are encouraged to confirm reopening details through official school channels.
Telangana: Partial School Closures Continue in Some Districts
- While most schools in Telangana are open, Khammam and Bhadradri districts have reported extended closures due to heavy rainfall.
- District authorities are assessing flood-affected areas before issuing reopening directives.
- Students and parents in these regions should follow district education department announcements for day-to-day updates.
Maharashtra: Schools Open, but IMD Issues Yellow Alert
- On Sunday, Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra experienced light to heavy rainfall, sparking concerns about potential school closures.
- The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 16 districts including Raigad, Jalgaon, Beed, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal.
- As of now, there has been no official notification from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the Maharashtra Education Department about school closures on November 3.
- Authorities are closely monitoring the weather, and decisions on school holidays will be made if heavy rain continues overnight.
Uttar Pradesh: School Holiday Declared in Anupshahr for Kartik Purnima Mela
- A school holiday from November 3 to 6 has been declared in Anupshahr (Bulandshahr district) due to the traditional Lakkhi Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela.
- According to the official order issued by the District Education Officer, the large gathering of devotees and tourists for the fair has led to the temporary closure of all government and private schools in the Anupshahr area.
- The decision aims to ease traffic congestion and ensure safety during the religious event. Other schools and colleges in Bulandshahr district will function as usual.
Punjab and Haryana: Holiday on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti
- Schools in Punjab and Haryana will remain closed on November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru.
- In many districts, processions (Nagar Kirtans) and religious celebrations will take place on November 3, 4 and 5.
- Some schools may announce half-day holidays or early closures on November 3 and 4 due to these ongoing events and traffic diversions.
- Educational institutions have been advised to ensure students’ safety and facilitate participation in the Gurpurab celebrations.
Delhi and NCR: Holiday on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti
- The Delhi Government has declared November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) as a public and school holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
- All government, private, and aided schools in Delhi and NCR regions including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will remain closed for the day.
- Many areas are also expected to witness Nagar Kirtans and community celebrations a day prior, for which some schools may opt for early closure or half-day schedules on November 4.
- Parents should check circulars issued by respective school administrations or local education departments.
While most states are resuming normal classes from Monday, November 3, 2025, weather-related alerts and regional events may still lead to isolated school closures. Students and parents are advised to stay alert and regularly check official updates from schools, local education departments, and weather authorities. Since rainfall and regional festivals may still cause sudden schedule changes, keeping track of district notices and school WhatsApp groups will help avoid confusion about classes and holidays.
