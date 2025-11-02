School Holiday on November 3, 2025 (Monday): Schools in These States Closed Due to Rains and Regional Festivals

School Holiday, November 3, 2025: The past few weeks have been holiday-rich for students across India, with several states observing breaks due to Diwali celebrations, regional festivals, and weather-related alerts. As Cyclone Montha weakened and moved away from the Indian coast, most states have started resuming normal academic schedules. However, the situation is not uniform across the country. While some areas are reopening schools on Monday, November 3, others continue to face school closures due to rainfall, flooding, or local festivals.

Check this article for state-wise updates on school reopening and holidays for November 3 and November 5, 2025, including notifications from education departments and local administrations regarding Guru Nanak Jayanti, regional events, and weather-related closures.