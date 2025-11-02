School Assembly Headlines Today (3 November): ISRO Heaviest Satellite Launch, Lionel Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025 and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Today, we bring you the latest National and International news, along with updates from the world of Sports, Business, Science, and Technology — giving you a complete view of what’s happening around us. Staying informed about current events is just as important as what we learn in our textbooks. It helps us understand our nation’s growth and challenges, strengthens general awareness, builds responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and expands our outlook toward the rapidly changing world. So, let’s begin today’s news and stay aware, informed, and connected with the world around us.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
ISRO set to Launch country’s Heaviest Communication Satellite (CMS-03) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
-
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply, with AQI touching 421
-
President Murmu says Equal participation of men and women crucial for a developed India by 2047
-
India to hold tri-Service exercise 'Poorvi Prachand Prahar' in Arunachal's Mechuka
-
India Announces First AI Policy Framework
-
Indian Railways to roll out AI-based train-tracking system to improve punctuality and passenger information.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Maldives enforces nationwide tobacco ban for people born in 2007 and after
-
Xi Jinping & Trump agree on tariffs, export controls, rare-earth minerals
-
Russia launches new nuclear-submarine carrier of “doomsday missile”
-
4.9 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region
-
Donald Trump threatens military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians
-
Canada, Philippines to sign defence-drill pact to deter China’s aggression
-
Australia asks Turkey’s president to settle COP-31 host dispute
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Lionel Messi's 'GOAT Tour to India 2025’ extends to Hyderabad as nation prepares to welcome legendary footballer
-
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson announces T20I retirement ahead of next year’s World Cup
-
Tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after a 20-year international career.
-
PV Sindhu enters the semifinals of the Denmark Open Badminton Championship
-
India U-19 Football Team beats Nepal to reach the SAFF Championship Final.
-
Hockey India League 2025 to begin on 10 November with Punjab Warriors vs Delhi Waveriders.
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
The Indian Rupee strengthens slightly against the U.S. Dollar, closing at ₹83.09 due to foreign fund inflows.
-
Crude oil prices fall globally as supply increases and tensions in the Middle East ease.
-
Reliance Industries announced the completion of its 5G rollout across all districts of India
Thought of the Day
“Every morning is a new beginning — take a deep breath, smile, and start again.”
Meaning: This thought reminds us that each new day is a fresh opportunity to learn, grow, and improve ourselves. No matter what mistakes we made yesterday or what challenges we faced, every morning gives us a chance to begin again with renewed energy and a positive attitude. When we take a deep breath, we calm our mind and let go of stress or negativity. When we smile, we choose happiness and spread positivity around us. And when we start again, we show courage — the courage to try once more, to move forward, and to make the day meaningful.
