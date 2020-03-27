NTA NEET 2020 (UG) Postponed: Check Latest Updates!

NTA NEET 2020 has been postponed amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Union Minister for Human Resource Development) has tweeted this update and advised students to stay at home. He has tweeted the following information from his twitter account.

“In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May 2020 examination scheduled to be held on the 3rd May 2020.

We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation relatively soon; but for now, various concerned Ministries and Examination Boards are examining the scenario to evaluate the situation that may necessitate any change in the schedule.

As of now, the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. The exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation.

Accordingly, the Admit Cards for the Examination which were to be issued on 27th March 2020 will now be issued later on after assessing the situation after 15th April 2020 only.

We understand that the academic calendar and schedule is important but equally important is well being of every citizen including students.

NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any, NTA would keep students updates about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

The candidates and their parents are advised to visit ntanee.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. They are also being informed individually through their registered mobile number/ email-id. "

